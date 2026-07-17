Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Alley Theatre

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Alley Theatre has released rehearsal footage of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, the modern psychological thriller adapted from Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel and the DreamWorks film, running July 24 through August 30, 2026 at the Hubbard Theatre.

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel and directed by Casey Stangl, the production follows Rachel, a woman struggling with dependency who must piece together her fragmented memories to find a girl who has gone missing. As her night comes back to her, she is left to consider who she can trust when she cannot trust herself.

Elizabeth Bunch leads the cast as Rachel Watson, with Emily Neves as Megan Hipwell, Dylan Godwin as Scott Hipwell, Chris Hutchison as Tom Watson, Michelle Elaine as Anna Watson, David Rainey as D.I. Gaskill, and Christopher Salazar as Kamal Abdic.

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN runs 2 hours and 30 minutes including one intermission. Special events include ActOUT on August 6 at 6:30 p.m. Special performances include a captioned performance on August 2 at 2 p.m., an audio-described performance on August 2 at 7 p.m., and an ASL-interpreted performance on August 12 at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets and information, contact The Alley Theatre box office at (713) 220-5700 or boxoffice@alleytheatre.org. The Alley Theatre is located at 615 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX 77002.

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