URINETOWN The Musical Opens At ArtFACTORY, February 13

What is URINETOWN? Well, it's a terrible title for a musical, that's for sure. artFACTORY takes you into the not-so-distant future, when a twenty-year drought has turned the Earth into a dystopian wasteland. With water regulated by the government, citizens are required to pay a fee at public facilities in order to "take care of their personal business." That's the general set up, but too much exposition can kill a plot, so you'll just have to see this ridiculous satire for yourselves. URINETOWN runs February 13 through March 1 at artFACTORY. We'd usually put some kind of attention-grabbing ploy to buy tickets here, but that seems kind of pointless because... who'd want to see a musical called "URINETOWN?" anyway? Not me.

URINETOWN features an incredible local cast including Colton Berry (Bobby Strong), Ashley Cooper (Hope Cladwell), Jared Barnes (Officer Lockstock), Corey Barron (Officer Barrel), Heather Hall (Penelope Pennywise), Tyler Galindo (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Julia Noble (Little Sally), Luke Hamilton (Hot Blades Harry), Anna Drake (Little Becky Two-Shoes), Bill Shafer (Senator Fipp), Christian Peck (Mr. McQueen), Stephanie Welder (Josephine "Ma" Strong), Matthew Steven Lawrence (Robby the Stockfish), Cortney Hafner (Soupy Sue), Michael Castillo (Tiny Tom), Caleb Wyrick (Billy Boy Bill), and Ronnie McLaren (Mrs. Millennium). URINETOWN is Directed and Designed by Colton Berry, with Choreography and Assistant Direction by Luke Hamilton, Music Direction by Jane Volke, and Stage Management by Rachel Epstein.

URINETOWN runs February 13 through March 1 with Thursday performances at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday performances at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday performances at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are available at artFACTORYhouston.com or by calling the box office at 832.210.5200. Art Factory is located just north of downtown at 1125 Providence St. and ample on-site parking is completely free.

Click Here To Buy Tickets





