Tom Scott Returns To Light Up Newport Beach Jazz Party Stages

Master saxophonist Tom Scott returns to the 2020 Newport Beach Jazz Party with daily performances throughout the four-day event. The Newport Beach Jazz Party is held on February 13-16, 2020 at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa located at 900 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660. Tickets are available at etix.com or newportbeachjazzparty.com.

Scott will take the stage on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:30 pm PST playing the music of Art Pepper. He will also perform through out the weekend on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 3:45 pm PST, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:15 pm PST as a guest soloist with the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and on February 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm PST and 10:15 pm PST.

Tom Scott is a heralded saxophonist, producer, composer, arranger and musical director, his legend looms large in the annals of music. The 3-time Grammy Award-wining and 13-time Grammy Award-nominee has recorded 35 solo albums and has contributed to over 500 projects in his four decades of significant impact on popular music. His talents graced the recordings and live performances of music giants including: Frank Sinatra, Paul McCartney, Thelonious Monk, Barbra Streisand, Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Jack Jones, Aretha Franklin, Carole King,The Blues Brothers and Quincy Jones. Tom Scott is currently completing production on the new Jack Jones blues album, Every Other Day I Have the Blues. The album will be released in early spring 2020 on Cavalry Productions with Scott and Jones producing and Paul Lowden executive producing. The record was recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, CA.

The Newport Beach Jazz Party began 20 years ago and fans continue to enjoy world-class jazz and the popular loose party atmosphere year-after-year. The event is hosted and produced by Paul, Sue and Chris Lowden and Porchlight Hospitality, LLC, a division of Archon Corporation. Porchlight Hospitality, LLC is a full-service entertainment company with a heavy focus on Jazz and Country music. Porchlight's footprint in the jazz world is significant among managers, record labels, concert producers, national media outlets, talent buyers and social media professionals.





