Theatre Under The Stars LIGHTS UP Gala Raises Nearly $700,000

The Theatre Under The Stars “Lights Up” Gala enchanted an audience of 300 Houston arts enthusiasts and philanthropists, raising almost $700,000. Held on Friday, November 8, at The Post Oak Hotel, the evening celebrated the transformative power of theatre education in the community, creating a memorable night of entertainment, inspiration, and generosity. Proceeds from the event will support TUTS' renowned productions and vital educational initiatives, ensuring the continued growth of Houston's arts community.

Broadway icon Kelli O'Hara, a Tony Award winner and Emmy nominee, captivated guests with an unforgettable performance alongside talented students from TUTS Education's Pre-Professional and Performance Troupes. The evening's setlist featured a heartfelt collection O'Hara calls “Thank You, Ladies,” a moving tribute to the influential women who have shaped her journey.

As guests entered the ballroom, they were enveloped in a wintery mist revealing a winter wonderland inspired by TUTS' upcoming production of Disney's Frozen, which opens this December. The venue was transformed into the magical kingdom of Arendelle, complete with spring-themed, Scandinavian-inspired costumes and decor in the lobby and winter ensembles in the icy ballroom. The evening's enchanting atmosphere set the stage for a truly unforgettable experience.

ABC-13 anchor and event emcee, Samica Knight began by greeting the crowd before introducing TUTS Executive Director, Hillary Hart and TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

“At the very heart of TUTS is an unwavering commitment to inclusivity in musical theatre. This mission begins with our transformative education programs, empowering students of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to explore the world of musical theatre and discover their own creative potential,” said Hart.

Guests were captivated by two poignant videos: one sharing powerful stories of the transformative impact of TUTS Education, and the other unveiling an exclusive first look at the new Theatre Under The Stars production of Disney's Frozen, to be directed and choreographed by Knechtges. This sneak peek brought the magic of Arendelle to life, sparking excitement for what's to come on stage.

“Musical theatre isn't just about putting on a great show,” Knechtges shared. “It is a celebration of who we are as a community, a vibrant tapestry made richer when it's woven with all of our diverse stories and experiences. Tonight is an evening that strengthens the future of TUTS, empowering both our renowned productions and transformative educational programs."

The culinary delights of the evening featured a sophisticated menu, which included salt-roasted yellow and candy stripe beets, hibiscus-glazed short rib, and a crème fraîche dessert.

Auctioneer Tim Dietz of Johnny Bravo Entertainment energized the crowd during the live auction, where standout items included a VIP package to the 2025 Tony Awards with a custom gown by David Peck, two luxurious vacation packages, and white gold diamond earrings from Valobra Master Jewelers. The donation drive alone raised over $96,000, thanks to the generosity of Houston's arts supporters. Major event donors included Margaret Alkek Williams, Demetra & Frank Jones, Greenberg Traurig, Doni & Deni Dennis, Amy Pierce, and Kristina Somerville.

The evening concluded with a lively After Party featuring DJ Druw, who kept guests dancing late into the night. Attendees were joined by local actors from Disney's Frozen, adding a special touch to the celebration.

