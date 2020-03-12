The Landing Theatre Company Postpones 2020 New American Voices Playwriting Festival

Due to the unprecedented health emergency presented by the Covid19 Pandemic, The Landing Theatre Company has postponed its 2020 New American Voices Playwriting Festival in April.

The Festival will be re-scheduled later in 2020 once the health emergency has passed.

The Landing Theatre Company is dedicated to advancing American Theatre through the cultivation of extraordinary American playwriting and presenting American works that have significant artistic worth to our community, our culture and our history.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You