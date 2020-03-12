The Landing Theatre Company Postpones 2020 New American Voices Playwriting Festival

Article Pixel Mar. 12, 2020  
The Landing Theatre Company Postpones 2020 New American Voices Playwriting Festival

Due to the unprecedented health emergency presented by the Covid19 Pandemic, The Landing Theatre Company has postponed its 2020 New American Voices Playwriting Festival in April.

The Festival will be re-scheduled later in 2020 once the health emergency has passed.

The Landing Theatre Company is dedicated to advancing American Theatre through the cultivation of extraordinary American playwriting and presenting American works that have significant artistic worth to our community, our culture and our history.



Related Articles View More Houston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Creative Co-Lab Cancels March Run For FOR COLORED BOYZ
  • Houston Symphony Cancels Performances For The Month Of March 2020
  • Ars Lryica Houston Suspends Events Through March 22 Due to COVID-19
  • The Landing Theatre Company Postpones 2020 New American Voices Playwriting Festival