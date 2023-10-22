The Dance Universe to Perform at Miller Outdoor Theatre This Week

The Dance Universe is a brand-new arts and culture assembly performance designed to debut at Miller Outdoor Theatre in its 100th year that fuses together hip hop, break dancing, ballet, modern, contemporary, jazz, swing, salsa, and bachata styles in an exhilarating dance performance. This educational performance encompasses comedic elements and inspires the audience in not just the art form of dance, but also encourages audience members to work hard and achieve their goals. Call and response portions are included in the final interactive portion of the show.

This performance is sponsored in part by the City of Houston through the Miller Theatre Advisory Board. Schools groups attending are encouraged to RSVP: www.milleroutdoortheatre.com

Families, children, and general guests can sit in the covered seating area, hillside, or accessible seating areas. No reservations or tickets are required. All performances are free and open to the public.

Free Public Performances + Workshops

The Dance Universe

K-Lou Ent

Grades: K-12

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM

YAH Curriculum Connection Guides for TEKS - www.yahouston.org