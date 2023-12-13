Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

The American Radio Company to Present the Return of  DAMIAN DARE IN THE ELECTRIC KRINGLE CAPER

December 7–30, 2023.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CINDERELLA at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS Photo 1 Review: CINDERELLA at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS
Review: SENSE & SENSIBILITY at 4TH WALL THEATRE COMPANY Photo 2 Review: SENSE & SENSIBILITY at 4TH WALL THEATRE COMPANY
Review: 8 STEPS TO HEAVEN Gets Funky At Vincent Victoria Presents Photo 3 Review: 8 STEPS TO HEAVEN Gets Funky At Vincent Victoria Presents
Archaeology Now Brings POETRY AND MUSIC: GILGAMESH, AN ANCIENT VOICE to Rice University Photo 4 Archaeology Now Brings POETRY AND MUSIC: GILGAMESH, AN ANCIENT VOICE to Rice University

The American Radio Company to Present the Return of  DAMIAN DARE IN THE ELECTRIC KRINGLE CAPER

Every city has its greatest detective: Sherlock Holmes belongs to London; Sam Spade to San Francisco; but who does Houston have (apart from lawyers with hammers and mattress barons)? The answer is Damian Dare, the Texas detective who never holds a punch—and is always home by supper.

 

ABOUT THE PLAY

When Santa mysteriously disappears in Houston on Christmas Eve in 1949, Detective Damian Dare is on the case. This zany adventure follows Damian as he tracks down Santa—from Houston's elite corridors to its dark underbelly—all while having fun along the way! A noir radio mystery with live foley and an original score, this unique piece of theatre is sure to be the new Christmas classic and can be experienced as a double feature with Rec Room's mainstage production of Peter Pan. 

 

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHTS

This original comedy is written by Jakob Hulten and Will White, two native Houstonians and theatremakers. Both graduates of the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA), Hulten and White created Damian Dare in the Electric Kringle Caper as the first installment in what will eventually become a Damian Dare series of radioplays and podcasts.

 

Hulten is a writer, actor, and producer here in Houston. He is the line producer at Rec Room Arts where he also assistant directed Peter Pan. He made his television debut in Sweden on the show Padeldrömmar in 2022 and spent the past two years in Stockholm as a production assistant in film, television, and video games. Hulten holds a BA in Theatre and History from Saint Louis University. 

 

White is a native Houstonian working as a multimedia artist, writer, director, and actor. Before coming to Rec Room, he worked in Los Angeles with The Pasadena Playhouse on Good Boys. His magnum opus was working with The Born This Way Foundation, mental health expert Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, and Lady Gaga to make a documentary on mental health called The Power of Kindness. White holds a BFA in Acting from CalArts.

 

Both Hulten (77025) and White (77025) appear in the ensemble piece, which also includes alternating performances by Chicago-based Virginia Rose (60657), also an HSPVA alum, and Anna Flynn (77003). Rounding out the production team are Jakob's brother, David Hulten (foley) and his father, Thomas Hulten (composer).

 

DETAILS

Invited dress: Thursday, December 7

Opening night: Friday, December 8

Production run: December 7–30, 2023

Wednesdays & Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays at 9:30 p.m. 

 

Runtime: 40 minutes (no intermission)

 

Tickets: $25
Online: Click Here
Phone: 713-588-9403

 

Location: Rec Room
100 Jackson St., 130C
Houston, TX 77002
(The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show nights from 6 p.m. to midnight.)

 

ABOUT REC ROOM ARTS

Rec Room Arts is a non-profit theater organization whose mission is to develop innovative performances by emerging and established artists in order to energize a new generation of audiences for the arts. Rec Room Arts is interested in providing unique and enjoyable experiences through theater that enhance the cultural imagination and social wellbeing of Houston. Rec Room believes in the theatrical examination of individual experiences and operates under the principles that theater shapes behaviors, patterns, and The Collective Unconscious. Furthermore, Rec Room believes in the importance of making the overall experience of going to the theater pleasurable. Therefore, audiences are invited to arrive early and stay late to socialize in our bar.

 

Matt Hune is Artistic Director/Co-founder; Stefan Azizi is Executive Director; Sophia Watt is Associate Artistic Director.

 

Photo credit: Jeff Grass Photography


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Interview: Megan Larche Dominick of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL at Theatre Under the Sta Photo
Interview: Megan Larche Dominick of THE UGLY XMAS SWEATER MUSICAL at Theatre Under the Stars

Casting and Theater superstar, Megan Larche Dominick is doing the incredible by bringing a Holiday musical to Houston audiences this winter season. Set in an office, Dominick and writing partner Dan Knechteges, explore a story of the holiday ups and down in this tantalazing musical. BroadwayWorld sat down with Dominick, to discuss writing The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical and what any challenges they may overcome. 

2
Interview: Jason Schmidt of CINDERELLA at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS Photo
Interview: Jason Schmidt of CINDERELLA at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

3
The American Radio Company to Present the Return of  DAMIAN DARE IN THE ELECTRIC KRIN Photo
The American Radio Company to Present the Return of  DAMIAN DARE IN THE ELECTRIC KRINGLE CAPER

Get into the holiday spirit with Damian Dare in The Electric Kringle Caper, a must-see show at Rec Room Arts. Running until December 31st, 2023, this magical performance is not to be missed. Book your tickets now and experience the wonder!

4
Alley Theatre to Start The New Year With PICTURES FROM HOME Photo
Alley Theatre to Start The New Year With PICTURES FROM HOME

Alley Theatre starts the new year with 'Pictures from Home,' a memory play that explores family bonds, legacy, and the purpose of art. Directed by Rob Melrose and written by Sharr White, this production marks a significant milestone for the Alley.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
Vincent in Houston Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
Girl From the North Country in Houston Girl From the North Country
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (4/30-5/05)
O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE in Houston O: A RHAPSODY IN DIVORCE
Mildred's Umbrella Theater Co (1/18-2/03)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Houston On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Temple Theatre (1/10-1/10)
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical in Houston TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
The World Premiere of Surviving the Night by Matt Elliott and Debra Schultz in Houston The World Premiere of Surviving the Night by Matt Elliott and Debra Schultz
Cone Man Running Productions (11/30-12/16)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Houston On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Lutcher Theater (1/09-1/09)
Eight Notes to Heaven: The Eternal Rivalry Between Rick James & Prince in Houston Eight Notes to Heaven: The Eternal Rivalry Between Rick James & Prince
Vincent Victoria Presents (12/07-12/17)
The Merry Widow in Houston The Merry Widow
Moores Opera House (2/01-2/04)
Funny Girl in Houston Funny Girl
Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (8/20-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You