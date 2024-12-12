The Actors at Play Workshop Returns to Esurient Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Esurient Arts will present The Actors at Play Workshop for theatre practitioners of various focuses. The Actors at Play Workshop debuted in 2016 and is returning. It is an accessible and inclusive professional development opportunity for seasoned & budding actors, musical theatre performers, directors, writers, and producers at MECA- East End (formerly TBH).

Actors will also have the opportunity to receive feedback from a panel of industry professionals on their audition monologue. Teaching artists and panelists include award winning musical director Faith Fossett, nationally recognized director Jennifer Decker of Mildred’s Umbrella Theatre Company, acclaimed director & actress Ananka Kohnitz, acclaimed stage & screen writer Vincent Victoria of Vincent Victoria Presents, and award winning Off-Broadway playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson of Southern Soul Theatre Ensemble.

Actors at Play Workshop with professional development sessions including auditioning for musical theatre, the body as the actor’s instrument, directing, enhancing writing & production quality, and an opportunity for actors to receive audition tips as well as feedback.

