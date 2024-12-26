THE DICHOTOMY OF HATTIE MCDANIEL To Open San Diego Black Film Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vincent Victoria Presents has announced that its latest production, The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel, has been selected to open the prestigious San Diego Black Film Festival 2025. The festival will take place from January 29 to February 2, 2025, and tickets are on sale now at the San Diego Black Film Festival.

The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel, written, produced, and directed by Vincent Victoria, delves into the life and legacy of Hattie McDaniel, the first African American to win an Academy Award. This compelling production explores the complexities and triumphs of McDaniel's career and personal life, offering a poignant reflection on her impact on the film industry and civil rights.

“This film captures all of that beautifully, and that is the genius of The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel. It's a well-crafted meditation on what price success comes at and an interesting look at an icon,” said Brett Cullum with Broadway World Magazine.

“We are honored and excited to have our work recognized on such a significant platform,” said Vincent Victoria, the creative force behind the production. “This opportunity allows us to share McDaniel's powerful story with a broader audience and celebrate her contributions to both cinema and society.”

"…And in looking at the plausibility of roles at the time, given the conditions, Hattie McDaniel did the best she could to be a success, as did the rest of Black Hollywood. And she rightfully said, 'I'd rather play a maid than be a maid.' She made the right choice, a decision that made history," said Ruben Borjas, Jr., with the Montgomery County News.

The San Diego Black Film Festival is one of the largest and most respected Black film festivals in the country. It is dedicated to showcasing the best in African American and African Diaspora cinema. Opening the festival with The Dichotomy of Hattie McDaniel underscores the production's artistic excellence and cultural relevance.

Tickets for the San Diego Black Film Festival are available now, and you can purchase them through the festival's official website.

Comments