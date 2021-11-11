THE BARTERED BRIDE Will Be Performed at the Czech Museum Center Houston

The Czech Center Museum of Houston has announced the performance of Bedrich Smetana's opera, 'The Bartered Bride'.

The event is scheduled for Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7PM at the Czech Center Museum, 4920 San Jacinto St., Houston, TX 77004. This community event is free to the public and will feature a cash bar.

This tour is in conjunction with the 4th International Czech Festival made possible by the University of North Texas and the Czech Educational Foundation of Texas (CEFT). It will feature UNT performers, led by Dr. Thomas Sovik of the UNT College of Music.

The Bartered Bride, or Prodana Nevesta, is a defining piece of the Czech Republic's musical heritage. Bedrich Smetana, who later became known as the "Father of Czech music" pioneered an era of music that personified the cultural and political aspirations of the Czech people.

For more details, please check the following websites: CzechCenterMuseumHouston and www.ceft.us.