TEA AT FIVE Comes to On the Verge Theatre Next Month

Performances run December 7 - 23, 2023.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

On the Verge Theatre in association with the Alta Arts presents “Tea at Five” by Matthew Lombardo on-stage December 7 - 23, 2023 at the Alta Arts, 5412 Ashbrook Dr, Houston, TX 77081.

Prepare to be transported into the world of legendary actress Katherine Hepburn as the remarkable Annalee Jefferies, an Alley Theatre veteran, takes the stage to embody the iconic Hollywood figure. "Tea at Five" is a captivating one-woman show that invites audiences to have afternoon tea with Ms. Hepburn herself. Through the intimate setting, Ms. Hepburn shares Hollywood secrets, anecdotes from her life, and insights into her remarkable loves and career.

“Tea at Five is a loving tribute to Katherine Hepburn's extraordinary life. We are honored to present this remarkable one-women show to our audiences with the amazing actress Annalee Jefferies,” says Producing Artistic Director, Bruce Lumpkin.

Annalee Jefferies is a veteran actor who has worked in Theater, Film and Television for 55 years. She began her career as a company member for 3 seasons at the Arena Stage in Washington D.C. in 1978. She then moved to New York City for 5 years where she became a mother and was constantly working in regional theatres around the country and off and on Broadway.  She spent 20 years as a company member at The Alley Theatre in Houston Texas, yet continued to work in other regional theatres and New York. Some of her outstanding roles at the Alley are Angels in America (which toured to the Venice Biennale), Bad Dates, One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Hedda Gabler, Danton’s Death (directed by Robert Wilson), A Moon for the Misbegotten and Alfred Stieglitz Loves O’Keefe. She was in the nine hour trilogy of Horton Foote’s “Orphan’s Home Cycle in NY, which won the Drama Desk and Tony awards for “Theatrical Event of the 2010  Season” . Roles by Tennessee Williams include Violet in Suddenly Last Summer (Westport Country Playhouse), Hannah in Night of the Iguana, Four Characters in 8 by Ten, Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire, A Lovely Sunday at Creve Coeur all at Hartford Stage directed by Michael Wison with whom she collaborated in 21 projects over her career.  Carol in Orpheus Descending (Alley Theatre) The Glass directed by David Cromer at Kansas City Repertory Starting at Denver Center she then toured England in John Barton’s ten- hour epic, Tantalus, directed by Sir Peter Hall with the Royal Shakespeare Company). Film- Hellion directed by Kat Candler (Sundance, SXSW), Arlo and Julie (SXSW), The Sideways Light written and directed by Jen Harlow, Monsters directed by Gareth Edwards with Scoot McNairy and Whitney Able, As Far As The Eye Can See, The Girl with Will Patton directed by David Riker, Violets Are Blue with Sissy Spacek, and No Mercy” with Richard Gere. Television-Charlies Angels, L A Law, Dallas, Ned Blessing written and directed by Bill Wittliff, PBS American Experience War of The Worlds. Three seasons as Frances Boudreaux in Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar on Hulu. She trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, London.  She has managed the family farm for 21 years in Brenham Texas where she currently resides.






