Stages Reveals 2026-27 Season - COME FROM AWAY, THE ROOMMATE and More

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Stages has revealed its 2026–27 season, a selection of beloved musicals, award-winning dramas and comedies, and bold contemporary works that celebrate the power of storytelling and community. Under Artistic Director Derek Charles Livingston, and with Associate Artistic Director Valerie Rachelle, these works will come to life in The Gordy, Stages’ intimate three-theater venue.

The season opens with the blockbuster Broadway success and Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit Come From Away, the remarkable true story of a small Canadian town that welcomed nearly 7,000 stranded airline passengers after U.S. airspace closed on September 11, 2001. Nominated for seven Tony Awards and now one of the most produced titles in American theater, Stages offers the Houston-produced debut to honor the good will and human kindness that emerged in response to the 9/11 attacks twenty-five years ago. Other highlights include the first post-Broadway Houston production of Jen Silverman’s dark comedy The Roommate, Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall’s powerful drama The Mountaintop, Lauren Gunderson’s play Silent Sky, and John Leguizamo’s electrifying solo play Latin History for Morons.

In addition to Come From Away, the season features two other musicals: the Tony Award-winning (Best Musical Revival) Once on This Island and the holiday favorite The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical. Special programming includes a cabaret celebration of Holland Vavra’s 30th production with Stages, along with the wildly popular One-Man Star Wars Trilogy, presented in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars film in 2027.



In keeping with Stages’ longstanding belief that theater should spark dialogue and bring people together, all productions will feature free public talkbacks and lobby displays. Open to all attendees, these conversations invite audiences to engage directly with artists and explore the themes raised on stage, reinforcing Stages’ commitment to meaningful community dialogue and accessible theater.

