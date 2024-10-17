Southern Soul Theatre Launches Inaugural Supper Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Southern Soul Theatre will present Stage & Spice, an immersive dining and cultural experience blending theatre and cuisine. On October 26th and 27th, the inaugural Supper Club event will feature the powerful choreopoem tha other ameriKKKa, a bold examination of race, identity, and the American experience. Tickets are available now at www.southernsoultheatre.com.

Stage & Spice offers an evening of culinary delight and artistic expression, beginning with a cocktail hour, followed by a three-course gourmet meal, and concluding with a live performance of tha other ameriKKKa. This thought-provoking production is written and directed by Bryan-Keyth Wilson, with Jeremiah Gray serving as Associate Director. The stellar cast includes Zach Keen, Demetrus Singleton, Unquinec Killings, Diamantina Browdy, and Anthony Louis. Jackie Harrison takes the helm as the Stage Manager, ensuring a seamless and engaging production.

Event Details:

Dates: October 26th & 27th, 2024

Location: Southern Soul Theatre

Tickets: Purchase now at www.southernsoultheatre.com

A Taste of Culture

As guests savor a meticulously crafted meal inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Black culture, they will also experience tha other ameriKKKa, a performance that challenges perceptions and invites deep reflection on the complexities of race and identity in America. This unique dining experience is thoughtfully designed to complement the themes of the show, blending the flavors of Black heritage with innovative culinary expression. “Stage & Spice is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of culture, food, and the power of storytelling. We’re inviting the community to engage, reflect, and enjoy an unforgettable evening,” says Bryan-Keyth Wilson, the visionary behind Southern Soul Theatre.

If you are looking to make this a date night or group event we have a couple/ group discounts available. With limited seating, this intimate event is expected to sell out. Secure your tickets today at www.southernsoultheatre.com and be part of a transformative experience where culture meets cuisine and community comes alive.

