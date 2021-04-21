Society For The Performing Arts Celebrates 2021 Arts Forward Gala 

Society for the Performing Arts' celebrated its 2021 Arts Forward Gala on Saturday, April 17, 2021 via livestream from the Wortham Theater. Gala Co-Chairs Leah Bennett, Mari Salazar, and Charlene and Tym Tombar welcomed over two hundred guests for a festive evening of music and live auction excitement in support of the arts.

Gala attendees, including Honorary Chairs Kourtney and Vijay D'Cruz, enjoyed the evening from the comfort from their homes with delivered catering by Jackson & Company and florals by Bergner & Johnson Design. Emcee Linda Lorelle and Society for the Performing Arts CEO Meg Booth hosted the live event from the Wortham Center Grand Foyer, where SPA typically holds its in-person Annual Gala. Guests enjoyed brilliant jazz sets by renowned pianist and organist Matthew Whitaker throughout the evening, as well as bidding on exclusive trips and original art led by auctioneer Nick Hinze. The event raised over $350,000 in a critical year for the arts.

Attendees also enjoyed a first look at Society for the Performing Arts' 21/22 Season, which will be announced publicly on Monday, April 19, including video messages from several of next seasons' performers.

Gala guests included SPA Board Chair Willie Chiang and his wife Linda, Leticia and Steve Trauber, Nancy and Chuck Davidson, Janiece Longoria and Steve Lasher, Melanie Gray and Mark Wawro, Mignon and Stephen Gill, Margaret Alkek Williams, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Susie and Michael Hatfield, Amy and Rob Pierce, SPA Board Vice Chair Mark Jodon and his wife Kris, Lisa Helfman and Lacey Salas, Desrye Morgan, Roslyn Bazzelle and Derrick Mitchell, Sofia Androgué, Council Member David Robinson, and Kristina and Paul Somerville.

SPA's Gala supports the organization's mission to connect audiences with exceptional artists through diverse performances and learning experiences. For more information regarding SPA's 2021 Arts Forward Gala, visit spahouston.org/2021gala.