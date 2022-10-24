Shakespeare's HAMLET To Feature Female Lead At LSC-CyFair This November

Don't miss Lone Star College-CyFair's student actress Trinity Dunn starring as Hamlet in William Shakespeare's most iconic tragedy coming Nov. 10-19 to the college's Main Stage Theatre.

"I truly hope that my take on the role will be fresh, intriguing, and compelling for an audience," said Dunn. "I want the women in the audience to see me do this role and think they can do this, too. Hamlet's problems are human problems, not limited by his gender."

Confronted by the ghost of his father, King Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark, surrounded by a web of lies, schemes and political intrigue, faces conflict between indecision and responsibility as he seeks to avenge his father's murder.

Dunn said "Hamlet is going to be an incredible mountain to climb. So many iconic legends of stage and screen have performed it, and I know I have big shoes to fill."

Director Joseph Urick said Dunn was cast in this role after an open audition call that invited actors of all gender identities to be considered for the titular role.

"Trinity is an incredible talent and she brings a clarity and sincerity to the role which I feel will resonate with audiences," said Urick, LSC-CyFair Professor of Drama.

What may seem unorthodox, is not without historical precedent as female identifying actors have been playing Hamlet since the 18th century, such as legend Sarah Bernhardt's performance in 1899, he explains.

"It is my hope that by seeing actors of all identities playing a variety of roles, in classic and contemporary works, that students of all backgrounds will be inspired to join us in our program," he said.

LSC-CyFair's Drama program offers students the opportunity to earn a degree in acting with the assurance classes will transfer almost anywhere as well as receive a well-rounded education and professional experience within the performing arts, he continued.

Student production team members for Hamlet include Allison Dow (Assistant Director), Clara Carnes (Costumes), Michael Franklin (Fight Captain), Linda Trevino (Dramaturg and Stage Manager) and Alanis Garcia, Noe Ixtabalan and China Clegg (Run Crew.)

Hamlet performances will held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 3 p.m. Saturdays. For ticket information, go to LoneStar.edu/boxoffice.