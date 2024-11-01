SPITTING NAILS AND TELLING TALES: THE GRIOT TOUR is Coming to Anderson Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When two award winning, African-American, female, Houston-based playwrights join forces to tell stories that speak to the overcoming spirit of the Black experience you get Spitting Nails and Telling Tales: the griot tour. Angela Y. Rice and Crystal Rae have trimmed their full length productions to give audiences two plays tracking two infamous events - the 1917 Houston Riot and the bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church. In times when the stories of Black people find themselves tucked away in the footnotes of society these two shows allow both History and Hope to headline front and center. Join us for two performances at Anderson Center for the Arts Houston, 13334 Wallisville Rd. November 16, 2024 because sometimes the only way to restore is to remember.

Summary: Tonight We Were Gods: In the aftermath of the 1917 Houston Riot, three condemned Black soldiers(24th) face a battle for justice and redemption beyond the grave.

Summary: Tied traces the journey of one girl's father as he attempts to make sense of the tragic bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in which four little Black girls perished.

Tonight We Were Gods is directed by Angela Y. Rice featuring Kory Pullman, Brandon Morgan, Nicholas Lewis, Troy Hogan, Erica Young, and Justice Landry.

Tied is directed by and features Jason Carmichael.

Performance Details

What: Spitting Nails and Telling Tales: the griot tour

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Where: Anderson Center for the Arts Houston, 13334 Wallisville Rd. Houston, TX 77049

Cost: $40.00 Tickets at Eventbrite

Time: 2 PM and 7 PM

Run Time: 1 hour 20 minutes with an intermission

ANGELA Y. RICE:

Angela Y. Rice, playwright and producer of Tonight We Were Gods, is a three-time Fade to Black winner, known for The Vessel By Which (2015), And A Child Shall Lead Them (2016), and Jesus The Good Time Charlie (2020). Her works have been produced at The Ensemble Theatre's Young Performers Program, including Kisa Niaki: African Princess of the Sea and The Great Broadway Shuffle of the 1920s. In 2019, her play Casualty of Justice was selected for the National Black Theatre Festival readers series. Angela also founded Out of the Mouth of B.A.B.E.S., promoting youth mental wellness through the arts.

is a playwright, performer, and puppeteer. First produced by On The Verge Theatre in collaboration with Houston's Ensemble Theatre, Rae's Tied was named Houston's Best New Play by the Houston Press in 2023. www.crystalraeproductions.com

