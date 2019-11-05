SPA Will Present Jay Leno - An Evening Of Comedy With The Late Night Legend

Acclaimed late night TV host, comedian, best-selling children's author and car enthusiast Jay Leno is still known as the "hardest working man in show business." Society for the Performing Arts (SPA) will present an evening of comedy with the late night star on Friday, December 6 at 8 pm at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.



Jay Leno's late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the #1-rated "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." He never lost a ratings year in which he served as host.



Leno currently produces and hosts the CNBC series "Jay Leno's Garage." Now in its third season, "Jay Leno's Garage" continues to explores the world of cars, never forgetting that it's the people behind the wheel who really make the story.



When he's not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally, participates in numerous charity and corporate events, does voice-overs for animated series, pens children's books, and writes a monthly column in various automotive magazines. In his spare time, he enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, having built numerous automobiles in his eco-friendly green garage.



Leno is the recipient of many honors, including two Emmy Awards, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards, a Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame and recognition as the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.



He and his wife Mavis, an ardent human rights activist, live in Los Angeles.





