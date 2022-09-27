Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SCRAMBLED Is Available On Streaming At Mildred's Umbrella Theater

SCRAMBLED is a riveting, physical, one-woman show that is an intimate, yet unsettling performance featuring one woman's journey to conceive.

Sep. 27, 2022  

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company kicked off their 2022-2023 season with the limited production of SCRAMBLED, by Israeli actress/playwright Rotem Nachmany Directed by: Maya Bitan and Maayan Dubkovsky. There were 3 highly acclaimed performances from Sept 16-18, 2022.

Alas, Ms Nachmany had to return home to Israel, but we are offering a high quality streaming version of her show for a limited virtual run. If you missed it, you're in luck!

For information and access to the video: https://mildredsumbrellatheatercompany.thundertix.com/events/204109

HARRY POTTER: A YULE BALL CELEBRATIION To Make Its Worldwide Debut This Fall In Select CitiesHARRY POTTER: A YULE BALL CELEBRATIION To Make Its Worldwide Debut This Fall In Select Cities
September 27, 2022

'Have you ever dreamt of attending the Yule Ball?' This fall, you are invited to the unique celebratory gathering, 'Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration', coming to select cities across the globe for the first time ever, all the way from Milan and Montreal to Houston and Mexico City with dates starting November 18 in the US.
Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents COYOTE ON A FENCEDirt Dogs Theatre Co. Presents COYOTE ON A FENCE
September 27, 2022

Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. will open its 2022-2023 season by exploring the disturbing question: Can one be innocent though proven guilty? In Coyote on a Fence, Illiterate yet affable, Bobby Reyburn loves to do impressions and watch soap operas.
Houston Grand Opera Opens Must-See New Production, THE WRECKERS On October 28Houston Grand Opera Opens Must-See New Production, THE WRECKERS On October 28
September 26, 2022

On October 28, 2022, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open a must-see new production of Dame Ethel Smyth's epic 1906 opera The Wreckers. This will be the first-ever full-scale production of The Wreckers from a major American opera company.
Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present MISERY Based on the Novel by Stephen KingLone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present MISERY Based on the Novel by Stephen King
September 26, 2022

Lone Star College North Harris in collaboration with Cash Carpenter Productions will present Misery by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King, October 19-29.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley Theatre
September 22, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting the world premiere production - Lend Me A Soprano, written by Tony-Award winner Ken Ludwig. This hilarious production runs through October 9, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Eleanor Holdridge. Check out photos from opening night here!