SCRAMBLED Is Available On Streaming At Mildred's Umbrella Theater

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company kicked off their 2022-2023 season with the limited production of SCRAMBLED, by Israeli actress/playwright Rotem Nachmany Directed by: Maya Bitan and Maayan Dubkovsky. There were 3 highly acclaimed performances from Sept 16-18, 2022.

Alas, Ms Nachmany had to return home to Israel, but we are offering a high quality streaming version of her show for a limited virtual run. If you missed it, you're in luck!

For information and access to the video: https://mildredsumbrellatheatercompany.thundertix.com/events/204109

SCRAMBLED is a riveting, physical, one-woman show that is an intimate, yet unsettling performance featuring one woman's journey to conceive.