Rudd Internship Program At A.D. Players At The George Application Now Open For Spring 2024

Learn more about the offerings here!

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Interview: Queensbury Theatre's Executive Director Kristina Sullivan Gives Us a Sneak Peek Photo 3 Interview: Queensbury Theatre's Executive Director Kristina Sullivan Gives Us a Sneak Peek of Newly Launched Bridge Program and Its Debut Production of SPRING AWAKENING
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 4 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets

Rudd Internship Program At A.D. Players At The George Application Now Open For Spring 2024

The world’s leading Christian theater company, now offers a vibrant, hands-on, 12-week residential internship program to University students in order to reinforce the training of the next generation of theater practitioners and arts administrators who seek to utilize their talent, skillset, and art to serve the Kingdom of God. Generously underwritten by Janis and Tom Rudd, the Rudd Internship Program is for university students or recent graduates seeking additional real-world training in Production, Theatre Management, and Theatre Education.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the Rudd’s in this important work,” said Executive Artistic Director, Jayme McGhan. “Our goal is to help train up artists, administrators, and educators to not only be exceptional at their craft, but to do it with a much higher purpose in mind. We want to build a pipeline of believer artists who will be wholly invested in telling stories that bring hope, joy, and redemption to a world that desperately needs it.”

These paid internships include housing and a weekly stipend of $300.00. Interns are also given 2-3 master classes with theater professionals internal and external to the company during their internship. Finally, interns will be given two free tickets to all A.D. Players shows produced during their internship as well as A.D. Players merchandise. The new internship program will officially launch mid-August of 2023 and will be structured according to seasonal need, with three prospective slots aligned with university academic terms (Fall, Spring, Summer). With 11 applications and 4 accepted, for their first Fall semester, A.D. Players are proud to continue the program in the Spring of 2024, and are now receiving applications. Internships are available in Production and Theatre Administration. Performance is not offered at this time. Production interns will work in Scenic Carpentry, Properties, Paint, Lighting, Sound, Costumes, and Stage Management depending on interests and skill-set. Theatre Administration interns will work in marketing, development, finance, front of house, and box office depending on interests and skill-set. Theatre Education interns will work with youth summer camps and/or satellite educational opportunities in the Houston community. Although not currently partnered with universities, interns may apply for internship credit with their university department.

“As theatre work continues to dry up around the country for young artists, we’re truly delighted to give this opportunity to the next generation of theatrical practitioners,” said McGhan, “and we look forward to seeing how it grows over the next few years.”

Available internship slots include:

Spring 2024: January 15th - April 12th -2024. Deadline for applications October 13th, 2023.

Summer 2024: May 27th - August 16th - 2024. Deadline for Summer internships February 9th, 2024.

Fall 2024:  September 4th - November 26th 2024. Deadline for Fall internships is May 13th, 2024.

For information or to apply to the Rudd Internship Program, go to the website adplayers.org/internships.



RELATED STORIES - Houston

1
Ars Lyrica Houston Celebrates 20 Years of Magic With its 2023/24 Season Photo
Ars Lyrica Houston Celebrates 20 Years of Magic With its 2023/24 Season

The GRAMMY®-nominated early music ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston celebrates 20 Years of Magic, a 2023/24 season celebrating two decades of music-making, with six subscription programs - including a fully staged Handel opera - and two CD releases on the Acis label.

2
Get Ready for MJ at The Hobby Center - Tickets on Sale This Week Photo
Get Ready for MJ at The Hobby Center - Tickets on Sale This Week

Discover the electrifying MJ show coming to The Hobby Center. Get your tickets now to experience the unforgettable tribute to the King of Pop. Don't miss out on this extraordinary live performance featuring all of Michael Jackson's greatest hits.

3
FOREVER PLAID Returns to Houston From the A.D. Players at the George Theater Photo
FOREVER PLAID Returns to Houston From the A.D. Players at the George Theater

Kicking off their 57th Season of Tradition, the A.D. Players at the George Theater has announced their production of Forever Plaid, a much-loved musical that celebrates the male harmony groups of the 1950s and early 1960's. 

4
Interview: Queensbury Theatres Executive Director Kristina Sullivan Gives Us a Sneak Peek Photo
Interview: Queensbury Theatre's Executive Director Kristina Sullivan Gives Us a Sneak Peek of Newly Launched Bridge Program and Its Debut Production of SPRING AWAKENING

Queensbury Theatre-- West Houston’s only professional theatre-- is producing SPRING AWAKENING, the first production by the theatre’s recently created Bridge Program, which connects young professionals in Houston. Kristina Sullivan-- Queensbury Theatre’s Executive Director and Director of Education-- gave us a sneak peek of what is in the works!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under the Stars Video Video: First Look at JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Theatre Under the Stars
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video
Photos & First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything Goes
The Owen Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRACULA
Art Factory (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CARRIE the musical
HITS Theatre (8/04-8/12)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vincent
Midtown arts (12/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonnie & Clyde
MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston) (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Festival of Originals
Theatre Southwest (7/28-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL
Art Factory (8/24-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peril on the High Seas or Let’s Get Together and Do Launch
Cast Theatrical Company (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Crighton Theatre (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Too Proud
The Hobby Center (8/08-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You