Rudd Internship Program At A.D. Players At The George Application Now Open For Spring 2024

The world’s leading Christian theater company, now offers a vibrant, hands-on, 12-week residential internship program to University students in order to reinforce the training of the next generation of theater practitioners and arts administrators who seek to utilize their talent, skillset, and art to serve the Kingdom of God. Generously underwritten by Janis and Tom Rudd, the Rudd Internship Program is for university students or recent graduates seeking additional real-world training in Production, Theatre Management, and Theatre Education.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the Rudd’s in this important work,” said Executive Artistic Director, Jayme McGhan. “Our goal is to help train up artists, administrators, and educators to not only be exceptional at their craft, but to do it with a much higher purpose in mind. We want to build a pipeline of believer artists who will be wholly invested in telling stories that bring hope, joy, and redemption to a world that desperately needs it.”

These paid internships include housing and a weekly stipend of $300.00. Interns are also given 2-3 master classes with theater professionals internal and external to the company during their internship. Finally, interns will be given two free tickets to all A.D. Players shows produced during their internship as well as A.D. Players merchandise. The new internship program will officially launch mid-August of 2023 and will be structured according to seasonal need, with three prospective slots aligned with university academic terms (Fall, Spring, Summer). With 11 applications and 4 accepted, for their first Fall semester, A.D. Players are proud to continue the program in the Spring of 2024, and are now receiving applications. Internships are available in Production and Theatre Administration. Performance is not offered at this time. Production interns will work in Scenic Carpentry, Properties, Paint, Lighting, Sound, Costumes, and Stage Management depending on interests and skill-set. Theatre Administration interns will work in marketing, development, finance, front of house, and box office depending on interests and skill-set. Theatre Education interns will work with youth summer camps and/or satellite educational opportunities in the Houston community. Although not currently partnered with universities, interns may apply for internship credit with their university department.

“As theatre work continues to dry up around the country for young artists, we’re truly delighted to give this opportunity to the next generation of theatrical practitioners,” said McGhan, “and we look forward to seeing how it grows over the next few years.”

Available internship slots include:

Spring 2024: January 15th - April 12th -2024. Deadline for applications October 13th, 2023.

Summer 2024: May 27th - August 16th - 2024. Deadline for Summer internships February 9th, 2024.

Fall 2024: September 4th - November 26th 2024. Deadline for Fall internships is May 13th, 2024.

For information or to apply to the Rudd Internship Program, go to the website adplayers.org/internships.