Rick Steves' Travel Videos Set To Classical Music By The Houston Symphony

Best-selling travel author and PBS star Rick Steves joins the Houston Symphony and former Houston Symphony Principal POPS conductor Michael Krajewski in an immersive concert experience, Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey,at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12, and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Known for his travel adventures, Steves presents a one-of-a-kind journey to Houstonians by combining his love for music and travel. A giant screen inside Jones Hall will project breathtaking footage of England, France, Italy, Norway, Vienna, and many other destinations while the orchestra plays classical favorites from each country. Throughout, Steves presents fascinating insights and context at each stop.

"I designed this concert to start in America, so the audience could feel the patriotic musical thrill that comes with that," said Steves, "then we take a tour of Europe, sampling similar thrills from other cultural perspectives-each piece honors a different nationality."

Musical highlights performed live by the Houston Symphony accompanying Steves' travel adventures include Johann Strauss Jr.'s The Beautiful Blue Danube, the Triumphal March from Verdi's Aida, Ferde Grofés Grand Canyon Suite, and Edward Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1.

Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey takes place at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You