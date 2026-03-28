Review: RED MAPLE at MIGHTY ACORN PRODUCTIONS

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Red Maple is a “gray divorce” farce that has many comical twists and turns; it’s a ton of fun to watch. But what is amazing is that David Bunce’s script allows for silly and serious character beats in equal measure, so it’s not just a screwball comedy, nor is it just a meditation on the secrets we keep from our spouses. It’s both, and has a generous spirit and heart. Mighty Acorn Productions is known as a company that showcases its actors, and Red Maple continues that tradition with a dynamite cast game to put on this “self-destructive comedy” with gusto. It’s ridiculous, deep, and charming.

All you need to know before going into Red Maple is that we are at the condo of John and Karen, who are empty-nesters who are having marital difficulties. They have invited over their best friends, Robert and Stephanie, for dinner. Everyone in the room is a little lost on where they are going and how their relationship is evolving. Robert has recently had a car accident, and he reveals that it might not be so accidental. From there, the play moves into both the ridiculous and the revealing in equal measure.

Tracy Ahern and Craig Griffin anchor the show as John and Karen, and they feel real as a couple who are questioning where they are going now that the kids are gone. They are convincing in all the scenarios thrown at them, and let’s face it, it’s a LOT! They have to manage comedy, drama, and romance in fast succession, and they do all well. Seán Patrick Judge portrays a somewhat suicidal poet with a strange grace that is both disarming and funny. Elizabeth Black is simply one of Houston’s greatest comic actors, and she displays her chops with gusto and verve here as the far too aggressive Stephanie. Skyler Sinclair is likely one of the biggest surprises in the production. She portrays a role that is a 180-degree turn from anything she has ever done, and it is a total blast to see her in a new light. She also choreographed the fights, which is an awesome hidden talent revealed. David Kenner is a tight director who paces everything very well, and his blocking is excellent for farce. Edgar Guajardo’s scenic design is remarkable, and it turns the MATCHBOX 1 into a pretty dang realistic condo in a high-rise. Mark Lewis provides surprisingly moody lighting and sound to underscore the very real emotions bubbling beneath the action.

The whole show is well-produced, well-acted, and a lot of fun to watch. It’s endearing, funny, and it actually speaks to something deeper than you would expect. It’s rare to see a comedy mine emotion as well as this script does, and that’s a real feat. It feels like a hipper Neil Simon script, one with a little more edge and rawness. Almost as if Quentin Tarantino were in the corner coloring around his edges. Mighty Acorn has always done strong scripts with a strong cast, and Red Maple is no exception. What a joy to watch this cast go off the rails and into their hearts!

Red Maple runs only through April 4th at the MATCH. The show is approximately two hours with an intermission. There is street parking and a pay-for garage across the street, as well as plenty of bars and restaurants in the area.

Photo provided by Jeff McMorrough Photography

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