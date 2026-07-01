ANARKALI REIMAGINED to Return to Houston After Sold-Out 2025 Debut

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. Sign Up

Anarkali Reimagined runs October 22 through 25, 2026 at Luxtrium in Houston, located at 6309 Guhn Rd. The production returns after selling out its 2025 Houston debut to 400 guests. Anarkali Reimagined tells the story of a woman inside the court of the most powerful emperor in the world in 1599, a highly accomplished courtesan whose presence exposes the institutional machinery of power surrounding her.

The production blends dance, movement, and dramatic staging drawn from historical research, reimagined for a modern audience.

The production is written, directed, and produced by Ayeshah Alam, Founder and Artistic Director of Dreamers HTX, with choreography by Vaidehi Mankar.

The cast includes Suha Raza as Anarkali, Casi Qureshi as Salim, Omair Rana as Akbar, Faizan as the Wazir, Vaidehi Mankar as Razia, Sara Shah as Nadia, Sowmya Rao as Zara, Darin Mielke as Behram Khan, Shahroze Khan as Tariq, and Umair Sarwar as Guard. Two additional roles are currently being cast.

Tickets are available now at tickets.dreamershtx.com, starting at $55 for a limited number of Early Bird seats, with additional tiers including Court Seating, The Last Summons, and an Imperial Court VIP experience capped at 12 guests per performance.

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows