Review: BABETTE'S FEAST at MIGHTY ACORN PRODUCTIONS

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Babette’s Feast began life as a short story by Danish author Karen Blixen under her well-known literary pseudonym Isak Dinesen. It was a tale about how an immigrant chef changed the lives of a pious congregation in an austere coastal village in Norway. The story was famously adapted into a 1987 Danish film directed by Gabriel Axel. The motion picture received widespread critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1988. And that is how most people know of this story, but Mighty Acorn Productions has decided to mount a stage adaptation developed by Abigail Killeen and written by Rose Courtney. They have gathered a strong cast to sit at the mythical table, and the show itself is a warm and often humorous tale about life in a small town with conservative ideas, and how art intersects with that and changes everyone. Of course, Mighty Acorn is known primarily as a production company that puts on Actor’s Equity showcases, so it is little surprise that the ensemble is some of Houston’s best, and they are delivering a time-tested tale of how one act of love can change life’s path for so many.

The story revolves around two pious sisters who have taken in a French refugee named Babette, who serves as their maid. Their father was a religious leader in a congregation that eschews pleasure, romance, and anything considered frivolous, focusing on the basic duties of life. Throughout the story, we see the sisters shun romance and prioritize piety over passion. But at a turning point, Babette decides to introduce them to something new: an appreciation of how wonderful life can be when you indulge. Dinesen’s original story read almost as a fairy tale about these concepts, and the 1987 Danish film was fanciful as well. The production here follows their lead, transforming the text as if it were a warm group of friends telling you the story.

The cast is led by three consummate actresses. Tracey Ahern and Shondra Marie are the two sisters, Philippa and Martine, while Luisa Menzen portrays Babette. This trio does fine work fleshing out the contrasting women: two are reserved, and one has a certain flair. The character work is strong with them, and they make for believable heroines of this tale. They are a joy to watch interact. Surrounding them is a robust ensemble who play multiple roles as townsfolk and members of the congregation. Austin Brady, Ali Dinkins, Anna Flynn, David LaDuca, Jeff McMorrough, and Joel Sandel offer lovely performances as a variety of people. They mine the roles for humor and lovability. So many of them are adroit at both comedy and drama, so they juggle the two well. This is an extremely likable cast, and they turn Babette’s Feast into a rich and warm theatrical experience. The adaptation leans into the comedy, the lighter moments. It’s a joy to spend time with the villagers and hear their stories. My only criticism is that because they start off so fun, it’s hard to see the climactic turn as the true transformation that you find in the text and the cinematic version. We laugh and love even before the main course arrives, and that is the only thing that feels different in this adaptation from the spirit of the tale. The passages are still arresting, and everything moves at a nice clip.

Marianne Savell provides assured direction with arduous attention to the staging and almost choreographic elements that become this show. She moves the players around with musical finesse. It feels like a fairy tale, even in its design elements. Mark Lewis’s scenic design provides a whole neighborhood of dollhouses that are so quaint and comforting. Jim Elliott’s lighting design is warm and rich. Donna Southern’s costumes evoke the right era and seem unfussy and freeing. Technically, the show is handsomely served in every sense of the word. It looks sumptuous even in the small space of the Matchbox 1.

Babette’s Feast is an intimate, warm, and cozy experience. The acting on display is superb, a very strong ensemble taking on a literary tale of how art can transform the world. It’s also a meditation on what we gain from immigrants who bring new perspectives, new expressions, and new art. At its heart, it’s about love and generosity of spirit. All of this makes Babette’s Feast something special. It’s an entertaining hour-and- a-half piece that breezes by. If there is one thing that may be off is that it is so endearing from the jump that it is hard to feel that the transformation is as revelatory as it should be. It doesn't feel as big. But sometimes life does work in smaller miracles, tinier triumphs. And this production is certainly that, a satisfying meal to share with friends. An appreciation of art from artists for an audience who likely needs it these days. Babette's Feast is theatrical comfort food.

Babbette’s Feast runs at the MATCH through October 4th. It is ninety minutes without any intermission.

Photo by Jeff McMorrough. Pictured L to R: Tracy Ahern, Luisa Menzen, Shondra Marie

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