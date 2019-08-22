Renee Elise Goldsberry to Open Houston Symphony 2019â€“2020 POPS Series

Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning actress and vocalist Renée Elise Goldsberry, original cast member of the musical phenomenon Hamilton, comes home to Houston to open the Houston Symphony's 2019-2020 POPS Series alongside conductor Steven Reineke, Sept. 6-8. Saturday night attendees are invited to stay late and enjoy an after-party featuring music, specialty cocktails, free giveaways, and mingling with musicians.

The program features beloved Broadway standards like "You'll Never Walk Alone," plus songs from other shows in Goldsberry's distinguished Broadway career, like The Lion King, Rent, and mega-hit musical Hamilton. "[Audiences] get to hear songs that they know and love from the shows that I've done," said Goldsberry, "while I also share my experiences with those songs in a very intimate setting-a beautiful symphony hall. It's really just me and a microphone and the best musicians in the world."

This performance marks the Broadway star and Houston native's debut appearance with the Houston Symphony in an evening full of recognizable showtunes. "I've been travelling around the country playing this particular concert with really wonderful symphonies, and it feels really amazing," said Goldsberry. "What's strange is that the people I'm closest to in the world have not shared this with me." Until now.

Renée Elise Goldsberry performs with the Houston Symphony Sept. 6-8 at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston's Theater District. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the Houston Symphony Patron Services Center in Jones Hall (Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.). All programs and artists are subject to change.

During the 2019-20 season, the Houston Symphony celebrates its sixth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco-Estrada and continues its second century as one of America's leading orchestras with a full complement of concert, community, education, touring, and recording activities. The Houston Symphony, one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas, held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston June 21, 1913. Today, with an annual operating budget of $35.2 million, the full-time ensemble of 88 professional musicians presents nearly 170 concerts annually, making it the largest performing arts organization in Houston. Additionally, musicians of the orchestra and the Symphony's four Community-Embedded Musicians offer over 1,000 community-based performances each year at various schools, community centers, hospitals, and churches reaching nearly 200,000 people in Greater Houston annually.

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony has recorded under various prestigious labels, including Naxos, Koch International Classics, Telarc, RCA Red Seal, Virgin Classics and, most recently, Dutch recording label Pentatone. In 2017, the Houston Symphony was awarded an ECHO Klassik award for the live recording of Alban Berg's Wozzeck under the direction of former Music Director Hans Graf. The orchestra earned its first Grammy nomination and Grammy Award at the 60th annual ceremony for the same recording in the Best Opera Recording category.





