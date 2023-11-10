Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards

Rec Room Arts to Present New Adaptation of PETER PAN for the Holiday Season

Written by J.M. Barrie, Adapted and Directed by Matt Hune | December 7 - 30 | Press Opening: Saturday, December 9.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Why Peter Pan? Everybody knows the boy who has not grown up. However, when you actually read J.M. Barrie's 125 year old play, you realize that it is something far stranger, far wilder, and far more heartbreaking than what many of us are used to recalling from childhood.

Director Matt Hune and production designer Stefan Azizi are doing what they do best - manifesting a world of epic proportions and packing it in Rec Room Arts' endearingly cramped downtown theater. Barrie's dark and riotous Edwardian myth will be transported into a family attic in the 1980s during the holidays.

“PETER PAN is a story about disobedience and make-believe” said Matt Hune. “And on a deeper level the story is a myth that explores what it means to be stuck. It explores how we manage suffering and grief. It questions if we can be extraordinary within our ordinary journey of living and dying” Hune continued.

The complete cast of PETER PAN includes Francisco Zurcher, Emma McDonough, Greg Cote, Dano Colon, Alan Kim, Wesley Whitson, and Alli Villines.

PETER PAN will feature scenic and lighting design by Stefan Azizi, sound design by Robert Leslie Meek, costume design by Lilli Lemberger, and props by Kayla Meins. Emma Bacon is the production stage manager.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight. 

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $40. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2275801®id=77&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.recroomarts.org%2Fpeter-pan?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

PETER PAN begins performances on Thursday December 7 and will run through Saturday December 30, with an official press opening on Saturday, December 9.

The performance schedule is Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. 

All performances are downtown at Rec Rom, 100 Jackson Street 130C, Houston, TX 77002

ABOUT REC ROOM ARTS

Rec Room Arts is a non-profit theater organization whose mission is to develop innovative performances by emerging and established artists in order to energize a new generation of audiences for the arts. Rec Room Arts is interested in providing unique and enjoyable experiences through theater that enhance the cultural imagination and social wellbeing of Houston. Rec Room believes in the theatrical examination of individual experiences and operates under the principles that theater shapes behaviors, patterns, and The Collective Unconscious. Furthermore, Rec Room believes in the importance of making the overall experience of going to the theater pleasurable. Therefore, audiences are invited to arrive early and stay late to socialize in our bar.

Matt Hune is Artistic Director/Co-founder; Stefan Azizi is Executive Director; Sophia Watt is Associate Artistic Director.

FACT SHEET

PETER PAN
Written by J.M. Barrie
Adapted and Directed by Matt Hune
Opening Press Night: Saturday, December 9, 2023 | Closing: December 30, 2023
Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $5 - $40

Rec Room, 100 Jackson Street, Houston, TX 77002

Website: www.recroomarts.org
Phone: 713-588-9403

You will not live forever. At 12 years old what do you do with this knowledge?
A festival of disobedience, magic, and make-believe pulled from J.M. Barrie's original story about a strange boy who comes through the window of an ordinary family and takes the children on an adventure. Set in a London Victorian flat in 1980, before the loss of imaginative play at the onset of the internet. An enchanted production about bedtime and storytime, of defiance and humility, of prudent girls, lost boys, pirates, ticking crocs, going home, mothers, fathers, dogs, dreams, and the infamously horrendous grown-up Captain Hook.

A nearly impossible piece to stage at Rec Room, which is why the creative team has jumped at the chance to dream up an inventive and wild adaptation of the beloved classic.

Parents, bring your children. Children, bring your parents. Grandparents, bring everyone!

beacon




Recommended For You