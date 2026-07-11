Previews: BACHELOR PAD ROYALE- AN ULTRALOUNGE CABARET at PAUL HOPE'S CABARETS

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Paul Hope’s Cabarets at Ovations are usually about Broadway showstoppers, the Great American Songbook, or highlighting a specific composer. But this summer, the cabaret is all about stepping into another era entirely. This July, audiences can trade the summer heat for martinis, mood lighting, and the irresistible sound of mid-century lounge classics as Bachelor Pad Royale: An Ultra Lounge Cabaret transforms the stage into a stylish cocktail party where the music is smooth, the stories are timeless, and every song feels like the soundtrack to a glamorous night out. Well, because it is. If you have never been to OVATIONS in Rice Village, it feels like a hidden speakeasy from a bygone era. It's a perfect setting for Roger Moore to hang out with Nancy Sinatra!

Presented over three Monday evenings at 7:30 pm—July 13th, 20th, and 27th—the latest installment of the popular Ultra Lounge series from Paul Hope’s Cabarets celebrates the sophisticated sounds of the 1960s and early '70s, blending unforgettable pop standards and iconic James Bond themes. Get your spy and Dionne Warwick on simultaneously! The audience is encouraged to embrace the atmosphere with signature cocktails inspired by the era, including the legendary James Bond Martini—better known as the Vesper, first introduced in Casino Royale—or the classic Rob Roy, a whisky cocktail that evokes the elegant lounges and supper clubs that once defined nightlife.

The musical journey will feature some of the era's most recognizable songs. Bond fans will instantly recognize favorites including "From Russia With Love," "Goldfinger," "Diamonds Are Forever," and "You Only Live Twice," while audiences who simply love classic popular music will delight in standards like "Call Me Irresponsible," "Music to Watch Girls By," "Who's Sorry Now," and "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'."

The cast brings together some of Houston's most talented singers, including:

Guiding the evening from the piano is phenomenal music director Jerry Atwood, whose musical leadership helps create the relaxed elegance of this particular cabaret and shrine to ultracool. So order a Vesper. Sip a Rob Roy. Settle into your seat. Chill for an hour or two! Paul Hope’s Cabarets are always a highlight of any season, and the summer makes it the perfect time to see these performers act cool enough to beat the Houston heat, and shake and stir you a little bit. The name is Hope. Paul Hope!

OVATIONS is in Rice Village next to Main Street Theater. The address is 2536 Times Blvd B, Houston, TX 77005. Tickets can be reserved online, and seating includes tables, side seating, and balcony views. OVATIONS has a full bar and is in the middle of several restaurants within walking distance. Parking choices are plentiful, and include a mix of pay-for and free options; just be aware of which is which.

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