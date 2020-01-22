Pre-Broadway 1776, ROCK OF AGES, SISTER ACT and More to Be Presented in Theatre Under The Stars 2020-2021 Season

This morning, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the line-up of musicals for its 2020-2021 Season via a video interview with Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, by Arts & Culture Producer, Ernie Manouse. See the video below!

Just in time for the Presidential election, the six-show series at Houston's Hobby Center will launch in September with the highly-anticipated Broadway revival of 1776, prior to its arrival in New York City. In October, the '80s live again with an all new TUTS production of Rock of Ages, featuring your favorite hair-metal hits. For the holidays, go under the sea with a new production of Disney's The Little Mermaid. TUTS revives a musical classic in February, with Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific. April brings the divine musical comedy Sister Act, starring Houston's own Simone Gundy (NBC's The Voice, TUTS Memphis).

The final production of the season, a Tony-Award winning hit, will be announced in March.

"What excites me about this season, is the range of experiences this line-up offers. Pre-Broadway! Rock Concert! Disney Spectacular! High Romance! Disco Diva! Broadway Smash!" said Knechtges. "You can't do better than that for a night on the town. This season, you'll be entertained and transported to musical theatre heights."

THE THEATRE UNDER THE STARS 2020/21 SEASON

SEE THIS HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED MUSICAL REVIVAL BEFORE IT HITS BROADWAY!

PRESENTED IN HOUSTON EXCLUSIVELY BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

1776

Sept. 8 - 20 • The Hobby Center

Book by Peter Stone

Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Directed by Diane Paulus

Direct from the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, visionary director Diane Paulus reexamines a pivotal moment in American history in a re-imagining of the Tony Award®-winning musical 1776 prior to its Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?

ROCK AND ROLL ALL NIGHT AT BROADWAY'S ULTIMATE '80S PARTY!

PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

ROCK OF AGES

Oct. 20 - Nov. 1 • The Hobby Center

Book by Chris D'Arienzo

Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ethan Popp

Directed & Choreographed by Jessica Hartman

Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of bands with big egos, big guitar solos and even bigger hair! Featuring the music of hit bands including REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi, Styx, and Journey, this hit musical was nominated for five Tony Awards® including Best Musical.

Set at the end of the 1980s in one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, a place where superstar Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star - and resident toilet cleaner - Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing. He falls for Sherri, a small-town girl, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes. But the rock and roll fairytale is about to end when developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri, and the gang save the strip and themselves before it's too late?

MAKE THE HOLIDAYS SPARKLE WITH BROADWAY'S UNDER-THE-SEA SPECTACULAR!

PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Dec. 6 - 24 • The Hobby Center

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater and Howard Ashman

Book by Doug Wright

Directed by Dan Knechtges

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

EXPERIENCE RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S GROUND-BREAKING BROADWAY CLASSIC!

PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

SOUTH PACIFIC

Feb. 9 - 21, 2021 • The Hobby Center

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize winning novel "Tales of the South Pacific" by James Michener

More timely than ever, this Rodgers and Hammerstein landmark musical proves that even the backdrop of a tropical paradise cannot shelter its residents from the prejudices of World War II. South Pacific is the winner of the 1950 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Set in an island paradise during World War II, two parallel love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. Nellie, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with a mature French planter, Emile. Nellie learns that the mother of his children was an island native and, unable to turn her back on the prejudices with which she was raised, refuses Emile's proposal of marriage. Meanwhile, the strapping Lt. Joe Cable denies himself the fulfillment of a future with an innocent Tonkinese girl with whom he's fallen in love out of the same fears that haunt Nellie. When Emile is recruited to accompany Joe on a dangerous mission that claims Joe's life, Nellie realizes that life is too short not to seize her own chance for happiness, thus confronting and conquering her prejudices.

SING THE PRAISES OF BROADWAY'S DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY!

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS - ONLY IN HOUSTON!

SISTER ACT

April 6 - 18, 2021 • The Hobby Center

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Cheri Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner

Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane

Directed & Choreographed by Dan Knechtges

Based on the hit film, Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. In addition to music by Menken, the musical features lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner. Simone Gundy (NBC's The Voice, TUTS Memphis) will star in this TUTS premiere.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

The final show in the Theatre Under The Stars 2020/21 Season, a Tony-Award winning hit, will be announced in March.

Tickets for Theatre Under The Stars 2020/21 Season are currently only available by subscription. Season ticket holders enjoy a variety of perks including first access to seats, complimentary ticket exchanges, and savings on additional seats. Visit TUTS.com/subscribe or contact call 713-558-8887 to learn more.

Subscribers are also encouraged to become members of a TUTS Donor Clubs. Benefits include complimentary self-parking, VIP ticketing concierge services, and expedited valet services. Visit TUTS.com/donorclubs to learn more.

Check out the video interview below!





