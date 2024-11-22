Photos: VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Presented By 4th Wall Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



4th Wall Theatre Company continues its 14th season with Christopher Durang’s VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, directed by 4th Wall Artistic Director, Jennifer Dean. Get a first look at photos below!

Due to popular demand, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE will enjoy additional performances, extending through Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 4th Wall Theatre Company, 1824 Spring St. in Houston. Single tickets for this uproarious production start at $32 and are on sale for all performances at 4thwalltheatreco.com or by calling the Box Office at (832) 767-4991. Season subscriptions are also still available for the remaining productions in 4th Wall’s 2024/25 season.

This Tony Award-winning play about sibling rivalry and midlife regrets features an outstanding cast, including 4th Wall Co-Founders Philip Lehl (THE PAVILION, SENSE AND SENSIBILITY) and Kim Tobin-Lehl (A DOLL’S HOUSE, PART 2, BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY), with Patricia Duran making her 4th Wall debut, David Gow (SENSE AND SENSIBILITY), Jasmine Renee Thomas (FAIRVIEW), and Skyler Sinclair (SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, GLORIA).

Experience the family drama, biting wit, and unexpected twists of VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE at 4th Wall Theatre Company—now extended through December 21!

Comments