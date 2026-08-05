Review: LATE NITE CATECHISM: SISTER ROLLS THE DICE at Stages Houston

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Would you believe me if I told you the hottest theater ticket in Houston this summer was to see a nun teach a class? Denise Fennell first debuted as Sister in LATE NITE CATECHISM at Stages Houston during 2007. Since then, the actress has had one of the longest relationships between any Houston theater and a touring performer. I don’t think I can name another that comes even close! With over thirteen appearances as a nun and at least a trio of appearances as herself, Denise is the longest-running and most successful recurring performance in Stages Houston history. And her audience is devout. This production has already sold out almost every single seat at every show they have booked during the run. It is a testament to how great the lady is and how much drawing power she has. When I attended this latest divine iteration at Stages in LATE NITE CATECHISM: SISTER ROLLS THE DICE, the audience was comprised mainly of people who had seen two, three, four, or more Sister shows. They all love Denise! And what's more, we all knew each other, and the tribe was there to reconnect. It has become a community, this fandom for the hilarious holy roller. Denise Fennell has become a habit!

LATE NITE CATECHISM: SISTER ROLLS THE DICE is one of the funniest entries into the Sister shows, with the titular character calling the Catechism class together to organize a Vegas night for St. Bruno’s. What makes this one so special is the amount of interaction Sister has with the audience. Because gambling is not really a scriptural favorite, the class is prone to more question-and-answer sessions during which Denise Fennell truly shines. Sure, we get the Catholic dogma now and then, but we also get Sister trying to choreograph showgirls and maybe an Elvis impersonator (if she can find someone in the crowd to do the King justice). But mainly, we get Denise talking to us directly. No fourth wall, no limits. Sister mines the congregation for comedy gold, and boy, can she find it! It’s an interactive show unlike anything you have ever seen unless you have been to Sister at Stages in the last nineteen years.

The beauty of this whole concept is that even if you have seen LATE NITE CATECHISM: SISTER ROLLS THE DICE before, it is never the same show twice. So much depends on the people gathered and how Denise handles it. She is a veteran of this type of theatrical experience, and you are always in capable hands. The performance is guaranteed to make you laugh, smile, and get to know your neighbors. Before I left, not only did I know about Sister and how to gamble according to Catholic doctrines, but I also got to meet friends who came from the same Catholic Church to see the show on a bus, a couple who delayed their relationship for military service, an Anglican priest who blessed an audience member's tap water at intermission, and a man who “posed” as someone he was not until Sister outed him. Over the years, I recognize the faces; we all say hi to each other. Denise has built a community here in Houston, and one that has a big heart.

LATE NITE CATECHISM: SISTER ROLLS THE DICE is fast, fun, funny, and always fresh. You could see a matinee and then catch an evening performance the same day, and you would have two distinct experiences. But the common denominator will always be the wit of Denise Fennell, who has become a Houston treasure over the last two decades. She is the heart of this, and some people have even taken to calling her “Sister Denise.” It may not be accurate (since she really isn’t a nun in real life), but she does feel like family. And what a large, impressive family it is! Good luck getting tickets, but there is always a chance. Take a gamble on this nun like no other; she pays off. The audience always wins! Let’s pray that Stages Houston brings Denise Fennell back again sooner rather than later.

LATE NITE CATECHISM: SISTER ROLLS THE DICE runs through August 16th. Seats are limited at this point, but single seats are still attainable (though not often together).

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