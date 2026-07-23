Video: First Look at THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN at Alley Theatre
The show will open July 24 and runs through August 30, 2026 at the Hubbard Theatre in Houston.
A first look clip for THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, the psychological thriller running as part of Alley Theatre's Summer Chills season, is now available from the Houston company. The video offers audiences an early preview of the production ahead of its opening. Check out the video here!
THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN is adapted from Paula Hawkins' bestselling novel and the DreamWorks film by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. The story centers on Rachel, a woman struggling with dependency who serves as an unreliable narrator as she attempts to piece together fragmented memories surrounding a missing girl. The production is directed by Casey Stangl and features resident company member Elizabeth Bunch in the cast.
The show will open July 24 and runs through August 30, 2026 at the Hubbard Theatre in Houston. It is part of the Alley's ongoing Summer Chills programming, which has become a recurring seasonal series for the company.
Tony-nominated scenic designer Klara Zieglerova, who has worked with the Alley on previous Summer Chills productions, is among the creative team. BroadwayWorld spoke with Zieglerova about her approach to the production, including the challenge of staging a story built around an unreliable narrator with a history of substance abuse.
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