Review: A NICE INDIAN BOY at Aerial Roots Theatre

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A NICE INDIAN BOY, from playwright Madhuri Shekar, is currently playing at the Asia Society Texas in the Museum District through August 9th. This is Aerial Roots Theatre Company's inaugural production, although all but one member of this cast have been in previous productions at the MATCH and in readings. The show is a romantic comedy about an Indian man who meets a white guy at a temple who was adopted by an Indian family. They begin a relationship, and everything is smooth until they have to meet the Indian parents. Cultures clash, and a sister shows up with an even bigger bomb to drop on the unsuspecting Gavaskar family.

You may know A NICE INDIAN BOY from the movie starring Jonathan Groff, which is now streaming on Hulu. But the play came first, and it is a bit tighter and more intimate. Taher Lokhandwala reprises a role he originated in Houston as Naveen Gavaskar, the Indian man who falls for the white guy. Taher plays Naveen instinctively; it is impossible to see where the character starts, and the actor ends. He is fully in this. He brings a sweetness to Naveen that is endearing. Naveen is someone the audience falls in love with. Speaking of charming, Chad Fontenot takes on the role of Keeshav, the outsider in all of this. Chad has an exotic look with a gorgeous mane of dark hair, and he plays the role of someone who would make anyone swoon. Together, the two actors have the right chemistry, and they are the heart of A NICE INDIAN BOY. They are both easy to root for and easy to champion as romantic leads. Tejal Master embodies the very funny, rebellious sister, Arundhati. Tejal is a natural with comedy, and she knows exactly when to give her signature side eye at the right moment. She also shares a nice chemistry with Taher, and their sibling relationship is what makes A NICE INDIAN BOY resonate. The characters are both people who grew up in a certain cultural tradition but are now trying to reconcile it with living in America (much to their parents' chagrin). The oh-so-traditional Indian parents are played brilliantly by Indira Kapoor and Shiva Juturi. They feel like an all-too-real married couple with kids they just don’t quite understand. Indira’s comedy is so natural, and she’s a joy onstage. Shiva’s a lovable figure as well. Together, they are just magic.

Director and Costume Designer Anjana Menon has been with this project from the start, and she has worked with this material for years. She has created the world and staged it very well, with a signature energy that suits an intimate romantic comedy. I can’t wait to see what she does next, because this is a real testament to her talent. Nidhi Verghese also capably assists with directing. Afsaneh Aayani has draped the stage in colorful fabrics that make A NICE INDIAN BOY have a Bollywood palette. The scene shifts are quick and economical, and the designer has thought of many ingenious ways to fill the stage around the actors. Technically, this is the most polished production of this title to date!

A NICE INDIAN BOY is one of the most fun romantic comedies that I have seen in years. It is such a nice surprise, and it captures the heart of the team putting it on. They have found a beautiful space to work in with Asia Society Texas, and I hope that the relationship with Aerial Roots Theatre Company continues to grow. This play closes on August 9th, so this is the last weekend to catch this sweet and sincere production. It feels like family, and, not surprisingly, the cast has been together long enough to feel familial, too. Cheers to a new theatre company, and what a welcome treat to launch it.

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