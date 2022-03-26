Photos: Opening Night of GLORIA at 4th Wall Theatre

4th Wall Theatre Company, Houston's home for extraordinary performances up close, is proud to present the Houston Premiere production of the explosive Pulitzer Prize Finalist play GLORIA by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

This whip-smart satire follows an ambitious group of editorial assistants at a notorious Manhattan magazine, each of whom hopes for a starry life of letters and a book deal before they turn thirty. But when an ordinary humdrum workday becomes anything but, the stakes for who will get to tell their own story become higher than ever. Longtime Alley Theatre artist James Black will direct the cast of all Houston-based actors, including: Skyler Sinclair, Brooke Wilson, and making their 4th Wall debuts, Tadrian White, Karina Pal Montaño-Bowers, Brandon Hearnsberger, and Wesley Whitson.

The New York Times calls playwright Jacobs-Jenkins, who is a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient and an Obie Award winner, "one of the country's most original and unsettling artists." In a review of GLORIA, The Hollywood Reporter writes "the play emerges as a trenchant commentary on the way in which personal tragedies merely serve as grist for the ever-ravenous media machine. A rare example of a contemporary play that keeps us constantly guessing where it's headed, GLORIA is a work not to be easily forgotten."

The design team for this production will include some of Houston's top theatre talent, featuring Lighting and Set Design by Kevin Rigdon, Sound Design by Jon Harvey, Costume Design by Paige Willson, and Properties Design by Corey Nance.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's current season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com

GLORIA is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

The production is directed by James Black and features Tadrian White, Karina Pal Montaño-Bowers, Skyler Sinclair, Brooke Wilson, Brandon Hearnsberger, and Wesley Whitson. The play runs from March 24 - April 16, 2022 (7:30pm evening performances; 3:00pm Sunday matinees). Performances run approximately 2 hours plus a 15 minute intermission. The theatre is located at 1824 Spring Street, Studio 101, Houston TX 77007. Tickets range from $17 - $53; purchase online at www.4thwalltheatreco.com or call (832) 767-4991.

Special Performances:

Preview: Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:30pm

Opening Night: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30pm

Open-Caption: Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3:00pm

Pay-What-You-Can: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7:30pm

Content Advisory: This play presents situations that may be disturbing to some viewers. If you have questions or concerns, email info@4thwalltheatreco.com or call (832) 767-4991.

About 4th Wall Theatre Company: 4th Wall Theatre Company is a professional Equity theatre in Houston, TX, founded in 2011 by married couple Philip Lehl and Kim Tobin-Lehl. 4th Wall maintains an eclectic range of programming, producing standards by Shakespeare and Strindberg, American classics like WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, and several world premieres.

The mission of 4th Wall is to produce extraordinary professional theatrical experiences and to set a high standard for excellence in acting, direction, and design. 4th Wall believes that the highest quality theatre promotes an aesthetic of performance that is truthful, and that only by paying artists a fair wage can Houston grow and sustain its community of professional theatre artists.

The company has garnered many accolades, including the Houston Press's "Mastermind Award" as well as four "Best Production" citations in the annual Houston Theater Awards (GOD OF CARNAGE in 2013, LOBBY HERO in 2017, JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN in 2019, THE REALISTIC JONESES in 2020). The Artistic Directors have been nominated several times for the "Best Artistic Director" award, winning once.

The company was incorporated in the State of Texas and is a registered 501(c)(3) with the IRS.

