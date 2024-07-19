Photos: NEXT TO NORMAL in Rehearsal at Houston Broadway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Houston Broadway Theatre is has released all new photos from rehearsals from the musical "Next to Normal". Check out the photos below!

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal runs July 26-28, 2024, at Zilkha Hall within The Hobby Center. This critically acclaimed production delves into the heart of a suburban family grappling with the complexities of mental illness, underscored by a riveting pop/rock score.

"Next to Normal" offers an unflinching look at a family striving for normalcy amid the turmoil of Diana, a mom living with bipolar disorder. The narrative follows the Goodman family as they navigate the challenges of living with a mental health condition, presenting their story with honesty, empathy, and humor. This musical not only entertains but also enlightens, shedding light on the impact of mental health issues on family dynamics.

“Next to Normal” stars Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis as Dan. Constantine is best known for American Idol, becoming a household name in 2005, alongside Carrie Underwood and Chris Daughtry in front of 30 million monthly viewers on a weekly basis. Following American Idol, his iconic star turn in Broadway’s Rock of Ages garnered a myriad of accolades including a Best Actor Tony Award nomination.

Given its mature themes, including mental health conditions and strong language, the production is recommended for audiences aged 13 and above. "Next to Normal" promises an evening of powerful theatre that combines emotional depth with an electrifying soundtrack, making it an unforgettable experience for theatergoers.

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane

