Photos: Houston Grand Opera Opens New Production Of ROMEO AND JULIET, April 29

On April 29, 2022, Houston Grand Opera will open a new production of Gounod's sweeping adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet. This dazzling production will transport audiences to an evening at the London Globe. With a large chorus, big, rich harmonies, intricate dance numbers, and sumptuous costumes, this is French grand opera at its finest.

The story opens in Verona, where the star cross' d lovers' families are feuding. As the tale goes, tragedy strikes, and Romeo and Juliet need to choose family or true love. Along the way, the doomed couple sing four romantic duets that are so beautiful, they will warm even the coldest heart.

Radiant soprano Adriana Gonzalez, the first-prize Operalia winner in 2019, makes her HGO debut as Juliet opposite phenomenal multifaceted tenor Michael Spyres, whose sole previous appearance with the company was one memorable performance as Fernand in La favorite. HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers conducts.

Romeo and Juliet is a co-production with The Atlanta Opera and The Dallas Opera.

The opera runs two hours and 43 minutes with one intermission. It is sung in French with projected English translation.