Photos: First Look at THE THIN PLACE at 4th Wall Theatre Company

Hnath's play supplies a soul-stirring reflection on the afterlife, our naïve understanding of death, and the multidimensional aspects of fear.

Oct. 14, 2022  

4th Wall Theatre Company is presenting the Regional Premiere production of the highly suspenseful off-Broadway play THE THIN PLACE by award-winning playwright, Lucas Hnath. The production runs through November 5.

What if all those who have passed away are still here with us? What if we could train ourselves to be able to communicate with them? Hilda believes we can. And with some help, you may hear them too. Hnath's play supplies a soul-stirring reflection on the afterlife, our naïve understanding of death, and the multidimensional aspects of fear. "The Thin Place keeps on haunting because it presses against the deepest human longings not only for connection but also for exposure. We want to know what's out there, yes, but we also want it to know us." The New York Times.

Houston Press 'Best Director' Philip Lehl not only directs this ghostly tale but brings his extensive acting experience to the stage in this Regional Premiere. Alongside him are two returning 4th Wall favorites, Faith Fossett, last seen in her sublime portrayal of Laura in "THE GLASS MENAGERIE" and Houston mainstay, the incomparable Courtney Lomelo. Also, making her 4th Wall debut, is the immensely talented Carolyn Johnson whom audiences will recognize from her decades of work throughout Houston, and certainly from her award-winning turn as the legendary Judy Garland at Stages Theatre. This fearsome foursome together in one show is not to be missed!

The design team for this production will include some of Houston's top theatre talent, featuring Set Design by Rec Room's Stefan Azizi, Lighting Design by recent Houston Press award winner Christina Giannelli, Sound Design by Robert Leslie Meek, and Costume and Properties Design by Samantha Hyman.

For the latest information about 4th Wall Theatre Company's current season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, please visit the theater's website at 4thwalltheatreco.com


