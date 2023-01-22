Photos: First Look at THE SOUND INSIDE at 4th Wall Theatre

Nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Play, the Houston premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp runs at 4th Wall Theatre Company through February 11, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

An Ivy League writing professor, Bella Baird hasn't published anything in years and has become used to being alone until she develops an unexpected relationship with a peculiar, but promising student. With every new encounter, revelations are brought to light until a shocking question leaves the other with an impossible choice. A love letter to the art of writing a story, THE SOUND INSIDE was lauded on Broadway by The New York Times as "90 uninterrupted minutes of tension."

Leading this team of extraordinary artists as its director is New York City award-winning artist Lorrel Manning. Lorrel's extensive and eclectic background in film, theatre, as a writer and a professor of the arts in higher education make him a particularly powerful fit for this demanding piece of theatre. This project pairs him with longtime friend, colleague, and 4th Wall Co-founder and Resident Artist Kim Tobin-Lehl (A Doll's House, Part 2, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Faith Healer). Lorrel and Kim share a training history and come from a background of the same acting aesthetic, reuniting their skills should be an exciting endeavor. The new addition to this team is Christian Tannous making his 4th Wall Theatre debut.

Manning reflects on the play, "I believe the play is about loneliness and our conscious and unconscious desire for human connection. I feel that anyone who has experienced profound loneliness and isolation at some point in their lives and found solace in a great novel, or any other form of art, will be able to connect with Bella and Christopher."

For THE SOUND INSIDE, 4th Wall will continue to work with a roster of wildly accomplished award winning designers, including scenic designer Ryan McGettigan, lighting designer Christina Giannelli, costume designer Paige Willson and sound designer Robert Leslie Meek along with up and-coming props designer Corey Nance.

Dates: January 19 - February 11, 2023 (7:30pm evening performances; 3:00pm Sunday matinees)

Performance runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission

Location: Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring Street, Studio 101, Houston TX 77007 Tickets: $17 - $53; purchase online at www.4thwalltheatreco.com or call (832) 767-4991