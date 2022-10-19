Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Edward Albee's SEASCAPE at Alley Theatre

Directed by Nathan Winkelstein, this is a provocative and fantastical story featuring an encounter between two couples, one human and one sea creature.

Oct. 19, 2022  

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting the Pulitzer Prize-winning play - Seascape, written by Tony-Award Winner Edward Albee through November 13, 2022 in the Neuhaus Theatre. Directed by Nathan Winkelstein, this is a provocative and fantastical story featuring an encounter between two couples, one human and one sea creature.

From major American playwright and Alley favorite Edward Albee comes a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that tackles two of the playwright's favorite subjects: marriage and what it means to be human. With his signature wit, Albee introduces a middle-aged couple, Nancy and Charlie, taking a stroll on a deserted beach. Facing retirement, they argue with comfortable familiarity about how to spend the rest of their lives. When a second couple, sea creatures Sarah and Leslie, arrives from the depths of the ocean, a pitched encounter, both surreal and profound, ensues. It seems that Sarah and Leslie are also at a turning point in their lives, and they are also like no other couple Nancy and Charlie have ever met. A tender and often laugh-out-loud love story, told by way of an unusual marriage counseling session.

The cast of Edward Albee's Seascape includes Franchelle Stewart Dorn (Off-Broadway: 20th Century Blues, Film: Die Hard With a Vengeance) as Nancy, Zachary Fine (Broadway: China Doll with Al Pacino) as Leslie, Philip Goodwin (Off-Broadway: Grace) as Charlie and Raven Justine Troupe (Amerikin) as Sarah.

The creative team of Edward Albee's Seascape includes Scenic Designer Kevin Rigdon, Costume Designer Nicole Wee, Lighting Designer Izmir Ickbal, Sound Designer Sharath Patel, Stage Manager Jocelyn A. Thompson, and Assistant Stage Manager Kristen Larson.





