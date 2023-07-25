Photos: First Look at Agatha Christie's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD at Alley Theatre

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, adapted for the stage and directed by Mark Shanahan. The Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd runs through August 27, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

One of Agatha Christie’s best-known novels and voted the best crime novel ever by the British Crime Writers' Association is this murder mystery. This twisty whodunit features extraordinary characters who hold secrets about blackmail and murder that only the detective Hercule Poirot can solve in the all-new adaptation.



The cast of Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd includes Alley Theatre’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Caroline Sheppard, Dylan Godwin as Ralph Paton, Shawn Hamilton as Roger Ackroyd, Melissa Molano as Flora Ackroyd, Melissa Pritchett as Miss Helen Russell, David Rainey as Inspector Raglan, Christopher Salazar as Dr. James Sheppard, and Todd Waite as Parker.

The Resident Acting Company will be joined by Brandon Hearnsberger (The Servant of Two Masters, Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily, Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Soprano) as Major Hector Blunt, Susan Koozin (Cowboy Bob, Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Soprano, Clue) as Gertrude Ackroyd, David Sinaiko (Agatha Christie's Murder on The Orient Express) as Hercule Poirot, and Skyler Sinclair (Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Soprano) as Ursula Bourne.

The creative team of Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd includes Scenic Designer Klara Zieglerova, Costume Designer Helen Huang, Lighting Designer Rui Rita, Original Music & Sound Designer John Gromada, Stage Manager Rebecca R.D. Hamlin, and Assistant Stage Manager Emily Bohannan.