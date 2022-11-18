Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is presenting Alley's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. This brand-new adaptation by Artistic Director Rob Melrose is now coming to life on stage under his direction. The magical re-telling of this classic holiday story follows Ebenezer Scrooge's journey with the three ghostly apparitions who visit him on Christmas Eve. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for the fifth time at the Alley.

Inspired by the original novella, Melrose captures Dickens' witty wording and evocative style to surprise audiences with new scenes of the familiar story they might not know! With rich Victorian costumes by Raquel Barreto, surprising magical elements created by acclaimed illusionist Jim Steinmeyer, and beautifully sung holiday carols arranged by John L. Cornelius II, A Christmas Carol tells the beloved story of Scrooge and his miraculous transformation, a powerful message of forgiveness and reminder of our human responsibility to help those with need. This new production of a holiday tradition is the perfect way for families to recapture the nostalgia of Christmases past and to create memories for many Christmases to come.

Performances of A Christmas Carol begin Friday, November 18 and run through Friday, December 30 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets are available by calling 713.220.5700 or online at alleytheatre.org. Perfect for family audiences (children ages 6 and older).

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Shawn Hamilton as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, Melissa Pritchett as Mrs. Cratchit, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, Christopher Salazar as Fred, and Todd Waite as Mr. Fezziwig.