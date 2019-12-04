Photo Flash: Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts November Events

November was an exciting and busy month for the students at Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Kinder HSPVA)! Throughout the month, several notable alumni - including actor Kevin Cahoon and Broadway actress Samantha Williams - paid visits to their alma mater to lead master classes and offer their expertise to current students.

Check out photos below!

TV and film actor Kevin Cahoon (Theatre '98), met with current theatre students and talked about his experience and success in the entertainment industry. Cahoon, best known for his role in the Netflix original-series GLOW, can also be seen in A Series of Unfortunate Events, I Am Michael, and Nurse Jackie.

While in Houston for the Dear Evan Hansen tour, Samantha Williams (Theatre '15), also made a guest appearance at Kinder HSPVA to speak to current theatre students about her breakthrough into the world of Broadway. Williams is currently studying musical theatre at Pace University. She recently made her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning production of Dear Evan Hansen in May 2019.

Master classes are made possible by HSPVA Friends, the non-profit organization that provides support for the needs of Houston's talented young artists at the internationally-renowned Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. With the funds generously donated throughout the year, HSPVA Friends enhances educational, professional, and artistic opportunities for current and future Kinder HSPVA students.

Additional famous Kinder HSPVA alumni who visited the school this fall include Walter Smith III (Instrumental '98), Chairman of the Woodwind Dept. at Berklee School of Music; Camille Zamora (Vocal '88), graduate of The Juilliard School and Co-Founding Director of Sing for Hope; Brandon Adams (Vocal '89), Broadway/New York Music Director and Vocal Coach; James Francies (Instrumental '13), BlueNote recording artist.





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You