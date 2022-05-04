Out the Ordinary Production Presents TO BE LOVED

Out the Ordinary Production aims to deliver the best inspirational entertainment. Touching lives on a personal level is just one standard of OTOP by bringing live entertainment to stage. Having passion and Integrity in our work is the heart of this company.

To Feel Loved will highlight moments on being broken, confused, tired and just wanting to feel loved. In this play Shannon and her family experience this and so much more. However, Joshua in his adulthood can't get over his childhood trauma. Joshua and his siblings are determined and desperate to come through and find the light.

Follow the journey through the valleys and pitfalls that almost cost Shannon's family soul in this gut wrenching drama filled stage play To Feel Loved II on Sunday, May 15th at 4 P.M. at the Stafford Civic Center , 1415 Constitution Avenue, Stafford, TX, USA . Tickets are $35 and are available right now on Eventbrite. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.outtheordinaryproduction.com.