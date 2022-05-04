Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Out the Ordinary Production Presents TO BE LOVED

Follow the journey through the valleys and pitfalls that almost cost Shannon's family soul in this gut wrenching drama filled stage play.

May. 4, 2022  

Out the Ordinary Production Presents TO BE LOVED

Out the Ordinary Production aims to deliver the best inspirational entertainment. Touching lives on a personal level is just one standard of OTOP by bringing live entertainment to stage. Having passion and Integrity in our work is the heart of this company.

To Feel Loved will highlight moments on being broken, confused, tired and just wanting to feel loved. In this play Shannon and her family experience this and so much more. However, Joshua in his adulthood can't get over his childhood trauma. Joshua and his siblings are determined and desperate to come through and find the light.

Follow the journey through the valleys and pitfalls that almost cost Shannon's family soul in this gut wrenching drama filled stage play To Feel Loved II on Sunday, May 15th at 4 P.M. at the Stafford Civic Center , 1415 Constitution Avenue, Stafford, TX, USA . Tickets are $35 and are available right now on Eventbrite. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.outtheordinaryproduction.com.



Related Articles View More Houston Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Florida Studio Theatre Announces 2022 WRITE A PLAY Educator of the Year
  • The Chicago Symphony with Riccardo Muti & More Announced for Sarasota Concert Association 2023 Season
  • Cast Announced for Douglas Carter Beane & Lewis Flinn's New Musical HOOD at Asolo Rep
  • FRIDAY FEST Returns To The Van Wezel This Summer