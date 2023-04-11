On The Verge Theatre Presents CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS, May 4-28

On the Verge Theatre presents "Catholic School Girls" by Casey Kurtti as the final show of their first official season. Journey back to the 1960s with the upcoming production of "Catholic School Girls" by Casey Kurtti, directed by Jimmy Phillips. This delightful and reverent comedy is set to run from May 4th to 28th, 2023, at Bering Memorial Church in Historic Montrose.

"I'm thrilled to share 'Catholic School Girls' with audiences, as it truly captures the spirit of friendship and personal growth during a unique and transformative time in history. This production is filled with laughter, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments that I believe will resonate with people of all ages. We can't wait to take you on this entertaining and poignant journey back to the 1960s," says Director, Jimmy Phillips.

"Catholic School Girls" follows four actresses as they take on the roles of 1st through 8th grade students at St. George School, as well as the nuns who teach them. The story explores themes of friendship, authority, and family pressures, capturing the spirit of growing up in a Catholic school environment in the 1960s. The girls' experiences are further shaped by the influence of the Beatles, the Addams Family, and the election of a Catholic president.

"CSG is a hilarious and loving comedy that resonates with anyone who has known the fears and insecurities that accompany childhood. Poignant and laugh out loud funny, it is a play for the entire family!" says Producing Artistic Director, Ron Jones.

Catholic School Girls will be held at the Bering Memorial Church, located at 1440 Harold Street, Houston, TX 77006. Parking is available on Hawthorne Street at the back of the church. Tickets are available now at Click Here.