On The Verge Theatre Presents CATHOLIC SCHOOL GIRLS, May 4-28

This delightful and reverent comedy is set to run from May 4th to 28th, 2023, at Bering Memorial Church in Historic Montrose.

Apr. 11, 2023  
On the Verge Theatre presents "Catholic School Girls" by Casey Kurtti as the final show of their first official season. Journey back to the 1960s with the upcoming production of "Catholic School Girls" by Casey Kurtti, directed by Jimmy Phillips. This delightful and reverent comedy is set to run from May 4th to 28th, 2023, at Bering Memorial Church in Historic Montrose.

"I'm thrilled to share 'Catholic School Girls' with audiences, as it truly captures the spirit of friendship and personal growth during a unique and transformative time in history. This production is filled with laughter, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments that I believe will resonate with people of all ages. We can't wait to take you on this entertaining and poignant journey back to the 1960s," says Director, Jimmy Phillips.

"Catholic School Girls" follows four actresses as they take on the roles of 1st through 8th grade students at St. George School, as well as the nuns who teach them. The story explores themes of friendship, authority, and family pressures, capturing the spirit of growing up in a Catholic school environment in the 1960s. The girls' experiences are further shaped by the influence of the Beatles, the Addams Family, and the election of a Catholic president.

"CSG is a hilarious and loving comedy that resonates with anyone who has known the fears and insecurities that accompany childhood. Poignant and laugh out loud funny, it is a play for the entire family!" says Producing Artistic Director, Ron Jones.

Catholic School Girls will be held at the Bering Memorial Church, located at 1440 Harold Street, Houston, TX 77006. Parking is available on Hawthorne Street at the back of the church. Tickets are available now at Click Here.




Cast & Creative Team Set for TORERA World Premiere at Alley Theatre Photo
Cast & Creative Team Set for TORERA World Premiere at Alley Theatre
The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the world premiere of Torera by Monet Hurst-Mendoza and directed by Tatiana Pandiani.
Review: THE OLDEST BOY at Main Street Theater Photo
Review: THE OLDEST BOY at Main Street Theater
This is easily one of Main Street Theater’s strongest offerings this year, and it is a show that is well-thought through and exquisitely paced. Sophia Watt achieves near nirvana balancing acting with design and execution in her direction. THE OLDEST BOY is about as perfect as you can manage to get in live theater, and it offers a lot to consider.
Lone Star College North Harris to Present Nick Paynes CONSTELLATIONS This Month Photo
Lone Star College North Harris to Present Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Month
Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present  CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne for 10 performances from April 12th through 22nd.
THE TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Show Returns In Person For 2023! Photo
THE TOMMY TUNE AWARDS Show Returns In Person For 2023!
Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards and the return of the in-person awards show for the first time since 2019! The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

April 11, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the world premiere of Torera by Monet Hurst-Mendoza and directed by Tatiana Pandiani.
April 8, 2023

Lone Star College North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present  CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne for 10 performances from April 12th through 22nd.
April 7, 2023

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has announced the finalists for the 2023 Tommy Tune Awards and the return of the in-person awards show for the first time since 2019! The 2023 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on May 4 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.
SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY Extended at Alley TheatreSHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY Extended at Alley Theatre
April 7, 2023

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre has extended the run of Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily to May 14, 2023. 
Houston's Brave Little Company Receives National Award For Artistic InnovationHouston's Brave Little Company Receives National Award For Artistic Innovation
April 7, 2023

Brave Little Company, a theatre creating and producing work about, with, and for all of Houston's kids and their grownups, will receive the 2023 TYA Artistic Innovation Award.
