Nominations Announced for the 2022 Tommy Tune Awards

The Tommy Tune Awards will be held virtually on May 27 at 7 p.m. via the Theatre Under The Stars Facebook page and YouTube channel.

"We are so excited to have the return of the Tommy Tune Awards! While it will be virtual once again this year, we will have the opportunity to honor these incredibly talented students from across our city, and that is what it's all about," said Laura Peete, TUTS Director of Education.

The Tommy Tune Awards Program celebrates the educational value, artistry, and community of high school musical theatre in the Greater Houston area. After evaluating the 42 participating Houston-area high school productions during the 2021-2022 school year, a team of 40 Houston-based theatre professionals nominated students in 13 award categories.

The following high schools and individuals were nominated in the Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role:

Outstanding Musical:

Bridgeland High School - Sweeney Todd, School Ed. Clear Springs High School - SpongeBob, The Musical Cypress Ranch High School - Pippin

Houston Christian High School - Newsies Kingwood High School - Anastasia

Obra D. Tompkins High School - Seussical Pearland High School - Leader of the Pack Stratford High School - Legally Blonde

The Kinkaid School - Carrie

Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role

Bridgeland High School, Sweeney Todd, School Ed., Jake Ulanday as "Anthony Hope"

Megan Cabaniss as "Mrs. Lovett"

Clear Springs High School, SpongeBob, The Musical Grace Chauvin as "Sandy Cheeks"

Jayden Strawn as "Patrick"

Ryan Hoxie as "SpongeBob"

Cypress Ranch High School, Pippin

Claire "CJ" Friend as "Berthe"

Isabelle Harris as "Catherine"

Madalina Velasquez as "Fastrada"

Makenzie Woodridge as "Leading Player"

Cypress Woods High School, Hunchback of Notre Dame Garrison Glass as "Dom Claude Frollo"

Dickinson High School, Matilda

Brianna Delaney as "Miss Honey"

Fulshear High School, Thoroughly Modern Millie Damaris Ortis as Miss Dorothy Brown

Houston Christian High School, Newsies

Grant Ritcher as "Jack Kelly"

Lauren Ortega as "Medda Larkin"

Tony Stevens as "Davie"

Kinder HSPVA, Hairspray

Grant Easton as "Seaweed"

Rebecca Lembcke as "Velma"

Kingwood High School, Anastasia

Kennedy Olson as "Countess Lilly"

Tobi Ajelabi as "The Dowager Empress"

Klein Collins High School, Shrek, The Musical

Houston Tackett as "Donkey"

Klein Oak High School, Once Upon A Mattress

Vanessa Darko as "Queen Aggravain"

Pearland High School, Leader of the Pack

Shelby Garrett as "Ellie Greenwich"

Second Baptist School, Hello, Dolly!

Promise Facciponte as "Irene Malloy"

South Houston High School, Seussical

Sara Gaeta as "Gertrude"

St. Agnes Academy, Curtains

Gabby Frugonia as "Georgia Hendricks"

Stratford High School, Legally Blonde

Kerri Whitten as "Paulette"

Maddy Fields as "Elle Woods"

The Emery/Weiner School, Pippin

Gabby Samuels as "Berthe"

The Kinkaid School, Carrie

Mia Van De Mark as "Margaret White"

Taylor McMullen as "Carrie"

William B. Travis High School, Pippin

Esther Oseni as "Berthe"

For a full list of all nominees, go to TUTS.com/TTA. In addition to these awards, the Tommy Tune Awards Program awards scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to pursue a career in the arts.

The Tommy Tune Awards offers an opportunity for students and educators to share their creative accomplishments while instilling in young people the value of engaging in the performing arts as a lifelong pursuit.

Every year, Houston area High Schools produce a full-length musical in order to compete in 13 categories: Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role, Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role, Outstanding Featured Performer, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Scenic Design, Outstanding Costume Design, Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Technical Design/Execution, Outstanding Musical Direction, Outstanding Orchestra, Outstanding Choreography, and Outstanding Direction.

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, the adjudicating mentors evaluated each participating school's show, focusing on each element of the production. The adjudicating mentors are made up of a group of Houston-based theatre professionals who have backgrounds as performers, designers, directors, choreographers, and musicians; and who have years of experience working in arts education and administration.

The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend, Houston native and Lamar High School alumnus Tommy Tune. A performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience, Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.

Of the 28 Tommy Tune Award nominees for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, two will be selected via a rigorous audition process adjudicated by a panel of industry professionals ultimately winning an opportunity to represent Houston and TUTS at the Jimmy Awards.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.