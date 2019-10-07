National Youth Theater Presents MARY POPPINS

National Youth Theater (NYT) announces their upcoming production of Mary Poppins, a practically perfect musical based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven TONY Awards, including Best Musical. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many nannies packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones she has a profound effect upon. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

The talented cast, comprised of ages 8-19, presents the show November 8-10 at Lone Star College - Tomball, Performing Arts Center located at 30555 Tomball Parkway in Tomball. The directorial team includes director Aimee Bowles, assistant director Holly Jasso, vocal director David Horn, and choreographer Alex Spencer.

Performances:

Friday, November 8 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.nationalyouththeater.org. Online tickets are $15; at the door tickets are $18; groups of 15+ are $12; and school day shows are $10. For school day show tickets, contact emilycurrid@nationalyouththeater.org.

Mary Poppins is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.

National Youth Theater (NYT) is a Christian Ministry with the mission of engaging students in life changing experiences through the performing arts. NYT's goal is to help encourage and grow kids to become confident, engaged Christian adults. NYT provides an environment that encourages a sense of belonging and promotes training to recognize, honor, and acknowledge the gifts of each child.





