Mildred's Umbrella Presents SCRAMBLED By Rotem Nachmany

Mildred's Umbrella Theater Company kicks off their 2022-2023 season with the limited production of SCRAMBLED, by Israeli actress/playwright Rotem Nachmany Directed by: Maya Bitan and Maayan Dubkovsky.

SCRAMBLED is a riveting, physical, one-woman show that is an intimate, yet unsettling performance featuring one woman's journey to conceive.

"Her reality is embedded in the toilet that has become a small, private temple in an attempt to create life in the shadow of death. When deep in shit, poetry is revealed and when the stench is so present - it becomes a fragrance in her Fantasy Cabaret." (House of International Theatre).

Scrambled premiered at Teatronetto Theatre Festival in 2019, and performed at Stockholm Fringe Festival in 2020, and at the 2020 International Exposure of Israeli Theatre.. It was invited to festivals in Denmark, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Mildred's Umbrella is hosting three performances of this unique production with original creator, Rotem Nachmany, September 16 and 17,2022 at 8pm and Sept 18, 2022 at 3pm.

Rotem Nachmany holds a BEd in Theatre and Theatre directing from Kibbutzim College of Education, and is a graduate of Haderech Acting School and Persona Physical Theatre School. She has performed at Clipa Theatre and at Tmu-na Theatre, as well as Acco Festival of Alternative Israeli Theatre. In 2016, she received the Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Fringe Awards Ceremony and has also been nominated for best Actress and Best Playwright in 2021 for her show, Scrambled.



All shows will be performed at the DeLuxe Theatre, 3303 Lyons Avenue, Houston TX 77020. All tickets are 'Pay as you Can'.