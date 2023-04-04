Mark Nadler Will Highlight Jewish Composers at Congregation Brith Shalom

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 3pm, Congregation Brith Shalom of Houston, TX will present a singular performance featuring Broadway legend Mark Nadler (Drama Desk and Broadway World Award nominee cabaret artist) and Hazzan David Krohn (Brith Shalom). The two performers will entertain Houston audiences in a program of Jewish Broadway and American Songbook hits at Congregation Brith Shalom (4610 Bellaire Blvd). Tickets are free of charge and open to the general public, with a suggested donation of $18.

With this concert, Brith Shalom will continue to build on its rich tradition of showcasing world-class performers with connections to the Jewish faith for a broader Houston audience, including opera singer Robert Merrill, folk singer Theodore Bikel, and vocalist Liza Minelli. The concert is dedicated to the beloved memory of Fred Levine, businessman, philanthropist, and one of Brith Shalom's most cherished members, who passed away in November 2021.

"Music is part of the fabric of Jewish life. At the center of our collective soul is music." says Brith Shalom Rabbi Ranon Teller. "The power of David's voice is apparent. But even more powerful than his voice is his neshama. His soul is bound to the collective soul of our Brith Shalom community."

Mark Nadler is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist, tap-dancer and comedian. He is the recipient of the 2015 Broadway World Editor's Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year. His off-Broadway hit, I'm a Stranger Here Myself, has been honored with the 2013 Nightlife Award Mark Nadler and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and two Broadway World Awards. The show was presented at The Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Adelaide, Australia, where it was nominated for the prestigious Helpmann Award. Additionally, Mark Nadler's Broadway Hootenanny has become a staple of the Adelaide Festival. For more information about Mark Nadler, visit his website at: www.marknadler.com