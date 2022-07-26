MST Announces BIPOC Industry Panel and Mixer

In February 2022, Main Street Theater (MST) announced its newest initiative, a BIPOC Fellowship Program. The inaugural class includes Brandi Alexander (Scenic Design), Ashley Galan (Directing), and Karla Martinez (Stage Management).

As the Fellows begin their work in August, MST is hosting a BIPOC Industry Panel and Mixer on Tuesday, August 16 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm. "This is a forum where BIPOC artists will explore the ways we navigate the Houston theater landscape," shares Sloane Teagle, the theater's Artistic Inclusion and Community Engagement Director. The event is open to all artists.

The panelists are Afsaneh Aayani (Freelance Artist), Marissa Castillo (TEATRX), Eboni Bell Darcy (Stages), Alric Davis (Freelance Artist), and Eileen Morris (The Ensemble Theatre). Ms. Teagle will moderate the discussion.

The mixer (which will take place from at 6:30pm before the panel begins at 7:00pm) will be catered by Lucille's.

Guests are asked to RSVP to bit.ly/MSTAUG16

Main Street Theater BIPOC Fellowship Program

"Main Street Theater has always had at its core the mission of creating paid, professional work for artists in general, and this fellowship is a new step toward more inclusive and equitable work specifically for BIPOC artists," says Ms. Teagle. MST's fellowship will serve as a paid, artistic leadership development program for early-career BIPOC individuals. The selected fellows are assigned to a production either with the MainStage or the Theater for Youth programs in their area of interest (Directing, Design, or Stage Management) while being given access to additional professional development opportunities within the Main Street Theater organization.

In addition, Fellows will participate in cohort meetings led by Ms. Teagle. As part of the Fellowship cohort, participants will receive hands-on experience and mentorship from accomplished Houston-based theater professionals. Through this program, Fellows will develop important leadership skills and build a network for their future work.

About Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater provides theater experiences for all ages. Founded in 1975, our MainStage produces professional, intimate, literary plays for adults and operates under an Actors' Equity Association union contract; our Theater for Youth produces professional, engaging productions based on children's literature for families and school groups, both in-house and on tour around Texas; and we offer Education and Outreach programs on-site and at satellite locations around the Greater Houston area for youth aged 4 - high school. Main Street Theater is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national service organization for not-for-profit theaters, of Theatre for Young Audiences/USA (formerly ASSITEJ), the world theatre network of theatre for children and young people, and a founding member of Houston Arts Partners. Main Street Theater is funded in part the Texas Commission on the Arts.