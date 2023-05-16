MOVING MYTHS and RESTORE Will Be Performed by Houston Contemporary Dance Company

Come and experience a magical performance of Moving Myths presented by Houston Contemporary Dance Company and the Institute of Contemporary Dance on June 3rd, 2023 at 1PM and 4PM at Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Written by playwright/novelist Elizabeth A. M. Keel, this one-hour fantastical journey follows four travelers as they share stories based on traditional myths from Chinese, Native American, Norwegian, and Ethiopian cultures. The performance utilizes an array of stimulating visual elements including costuming, props, and set pieces, and features sound and video design by BEND Productions. Moving Myths is designed for students of all ages and provides multicultural content to mirror HCDC's core values of inclusion and equity.

Moving Myths is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance. . We would also like to thank the Houston area Lexus Dealer, United Airlines and Judy and Scott Nyquist for their support of this performance.

Houston Contemporary Dance Company presents Restore, with a guest performance by our second company, Houston Contemporary 2. Restore features a premiere by Dallas based artist McKinley Willis and 4yous by acclaimed artist and chuthis. Artistic Director Peter Chu. The concert also includes works by NYC based artistic associate with Gibney Dance and former member of Nederlands Dans Theatre Alexander Anderson, South Chicago Dance Theatre Artistic Director Kia Smith, Dallas Black Dance Theatre member Carmen Cage and a new work from the Institute of Contemporary Dance Studio and Education Director and Founding Houston Contemporary Dance Company member, Genene Wallis McGrath. This event is at 8:30PM and is FREE in Celebration of Miller Outdoor Theatre's 100th Season!

Restore is sponsored in part by the Miller Theatre Advisory Board, Dance Source Houston, Larry Kegwin and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

Moving Myths

June 3rd, 2023

1pm And 4pm

Tickets $15-$25

Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

800 Bagby Houston, Tx 77002

(713)-315-2525

Restore

June 9th, 2023

8:30pm Performance

Free

Miller Outdoor Theatre

6000 Hermann Park Drive Houston, Tx 77030