Lone Star College-CyFair's Drama Department to Present MISS ELECTRICITY

Lone Star College-CyFair's Drama Department will present "Miss Electricity" as an affordable summer entertainment destination for families, daycares and other youth groups June 24-June 27.

It's a simple story of 10-year-old Violet's determination to prove to the world and the cool kids at school she is special. As she sets out to break a world record, she becomes accidentally extraordinary. Being struck by lightning - twice - gives her control over all things electric. With her new superpower, Violet (aka Miss Electricity) has the ability to zap her way through circuits, bullies and tests. How will she handle all the power?

"This super charged comedy is a wonderful opportunity to spark an interest in live theatre in our younger audiences," said Joshua Estrada, LSC-CyFair Fine Arts Coordinator. "Not to mention, it's also a great indoor activity to escape Houston's heat during the summer."

Produced through by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., this show will be performed at 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday with an additional two 7:30 p.m. family night performances Wednesday and Thursday.

Get information and tickets ($5 for children and groups of 10 or more) for this Main Stage Theatre show at LoneStar.edu/boxoffice. For large groups, such as schools or daycares, email Joshua.Estrada@LoneStar.edu or call 281.290.3987.

