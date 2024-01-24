Local Actress To Channel Gov. Ann Richards In The Garden Theatre's Production Of ANN

Running February 2-11, 2024 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

The Garden Theatre, one of Houston's newest theatre companies, has announced it will bring the Tony-nominated one-woman show Ann to life at MATCH, starring well-known, local actress Nora Hahn. Featuring the inspirational story of the life of prolific Texas Governor Ann Richards, the production will run February 2-11, 2024 at Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (3400 Main St.) in the heart of Midtown.

"I first saw Ann when the Broadway recording, starring the multitalented Holland Taylor, aired on PBS," says Founding Artistic Director Logan Vaden. "I was completely captivated by Ann Richards' story as well as Holland Taylor's performance. And to know that Ms. Taylor wrote the show herself was the cherry on top. I sat in awe and wondered who could possibly be the next Houstonian actress to tackle this role.

"Enter Nora Hahn. I have known Nora since we performed in a show together when I was 18 years old, and I've been a big fan ever since. I was thrilled when Nora played Clairee in our production of Steel Magnolias last year. Watching her in that rehearsal process was when I knew she should be our Ann. As luck would have it, not even two weeks later, Nora mentioned to me that her biggest dream was to play Ann. Now here we are, living in this wonderfully serendipitous moment!"

Ann is a no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Written by Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor, Ann takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family.

After playing throughout Texas to sold-out audiences, Ann went on to win critical acclaim in Chicago, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and on Broadway at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater. The Garden Theatre is honored to bring this new production to Houston starring Nora Hahn. Ms. Hahn has been seen on stages across Houston, including The Garden Theatre, Stageworks, Theatre Southwest, and Country Playhouse. Most recently, Ms. Hahn was seen onstage as the first female governor of Texas, Ma Ferguson, in The Garden Theatre's production of Bonnie & Clyde, and received critical acclaim in the role of Clairee Belcher in The Garden Theatre's production of Steel Magnolias.

Supporting Nora Hahn in this theatrical feat, The Garden Theatre has enlisted Debra Schultz as Director, Nicholas White as Technical Director, Kimberly Hart as Costume Designer, and Austin Colburn as Wig Designer.

Ann) will run for eight performances only from February 2-11, 2024 at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston; 3400 Main St. Houston, TX 77002). Adult tickets are $28. Student and senior tickets are $23. Tickets are available on the theatre's website at Click Here or by calling the MATCH box office at 713-521-4533.




